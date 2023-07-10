Lila Moss' Wimbledon outfit was borrowed from the Kate Moss style manual

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Lila Moss and her supermodel legend mother Kate. It can't be easy, living up to expectations when your mum is one of the biggest names in fashion, but the rising star takes it all in her stride, and the pair have far more in common than merely their gene pool.

Both mother and daughter have a major affinity for slips – and if you don't already own an easy-breezy-fit cami dress, allow these two to convince you.

© Getty Lila Moss, while wearing Ralph Lauren, attended the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event at Wimbledon

Lila championed the 90s classic at Wimbledon over the weekend, making for a seriously well-dressed courtside spectator. The 20-year-old looked categorically chic in a cornflower blue maxi gown at an event hosted by British Vogue in partnership with Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Lila sat courtside with her boyfriend Yoni Helbitz in front of actress Sienna Miller

The supermodel-in-the-making followed in her mother's (infinitely stylish, we hasten to add) footsteps, rocking the relaxed-fit dress style that Kate famously adopted into her wardrobe repertoire during the 1990s.

© Getty Lila opted for a lustrous cornflower blue slip dress

The soft blue shade looked exquisite against Lila's peaches and cream complexion, and she topped things off with a similar-hued cable knit sweater tied around her neck for a touch of preppy.

© Getty Kate Moss was one of the slip dress' greatest advocates

Opting for an opaque fabric, Lila kept things more conservative than her mother's iconic totally sheer slip dress that she memorably wore for the Elite Model Agency's 1993 Look of the Year party, sans a bra. Nothing short of iconic.

Lila completed her look with light camel strappy sandals and a sleek tan shoulder bag and wore her blonde locks loose over her shoulders. Her hair had a certain fuss-free, undone appeal, echoing her mother's effortless cool-girl look that she wore to this year's Met Gala.

Like peas in a pod…