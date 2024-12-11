Dua Lipa is the ultimate biker babe in graphic leather jacket

In terms of 2024’s hottest trends, retro sneakers are very much climbing the ranks. Stars across the board have been sporting the ankle-grazing silhouettes, turning out sporty looks en masse.

Never one to miss out on a sleeper trend, Dua Lipa is the latest familiar face to champion the functional yet fashionable shoe. On Tuesday, the singer attended the PUMA Speedcat Launch Celebration at The Mall in Milan, accompanied by best friend and H! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander and Romeo Beckham.

For the after-hours bash, Dua layered up in a black biker jacket complete with retro graphic detailing, a mini skirt, tights and, you guessed it, a pair of lace-up Puma Speedcats in a monochrome colourway.

© Jacopo M. Raule The singer attends the Puma Speedcat Launch Celebration in Milan

The London native wore her inky black tresses down loose in a cool-girl tussled style and opted for a radiant beauty glow featuring a dark rose-hued lip and a thick, gently brushed brow.

Dua continues to maintain a fruitful relationship with Puma, collaborating as a brand ambassador since 2020. The pop star has featured in numerous campaigns, showcasing Puma's Gen Z collections that perfectly merged with her own fashion-forward wardrobe. The 29-year-old has also co-designed the Flutur collection, putting her sartorial skills to the test.

© Jacopo M. Raule Dua was joined by best friend Sarah Lysander

Since joining forces with stylist Jaheel Weaver, Dua has been revelling in the gothic glamour of her newfound wardrobe. Hefty biker jackets in dark hues very much included.

While jetting off across the globe, Dua has been doling out the black ensembles, spanning It-girl-coded mini skirt combos, luscious layers of leather and graphic tees in all their glory.

Last week, the It-Brit documented her time performing in Seoul, South Korea, exuding Y2K excellence in a baby tee that effortlessly captured the attention of her Gen Z followers.

She posed wearing a white T-shirt adorned with red rhinestones that read 'Falling Forever' - the name of one of the songs on her Radical Optimism album.