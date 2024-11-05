Hailey Bieber just styled a faux fur coat with nothing underneath

It’s become overly apparent that there are few things (if any) in the style sphere that Hailey Bieber can’t pull off.

The most recent of which is utterly perfect for the cosy season ahead.

In a series of images posted to her Instagram account over the weekend, the new mother and founder of everyone's favourite beauty brand Rhode, shared a behind-the-scenes look into her month of October.

Though every outfit Hailey sported throughout the 16-image photo dump was overly enviable, one snug outfit concoction caught our eye in particular.

© Instagram/@haileybieber The Saint Laurent muse made a major 'less is more' statement

Posing fresh-faced with her soft brunette locks slicked back into a messy bun, the 27-year-old commanded attention in an ultra-fluffy faux fur coat, worn off the shoulder to reveal her exposed bare skin and dainty neck tattoo.

Ensuring all emphasis was on the statement overcoat, Hailey removed her beloved personalised diamond necklaces which usually hang around her neck in a stacked formation. She did however keep her go-to ear adornments, opting for a mismatched selection of diamond studs and gold huggie hoops.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey left her flawless face card untouched

Since the birth of her son Jack Blues Bieber three months ago, Hailey and Justin have ensured that even as new parents their impeccable style game hasn’t been interrupted.

Just a few weeks ago, Hailey hosted an intimate celebratory dinner party to launch a new Rhode product in an oversized pinstripe suiting look. Two of her close friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were in attendance to support.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Elsa's striking look is perfect for autumn

Hailey joins the likes of modelling royalty Elsa Hosk on the sultry coat trend, who on Monday wore a button-up trench coat from her namesake fashion label Helsa Studio, styling the Inspector Gadget-approved silhouette with pointed-toe pumps, a Prada bag, a silk headscarf and not much else.

When it comes to soggy season fashion, the style-obsessed will understand the struggle of finding an outfit that both fights the chill while remaining sleek and chic. With party season on the horizon, it seems the most notable new trend (as so effortlessly exhibited by Hailey and Elsa) is to bare all and rug up with a statement coat of your own choosing.