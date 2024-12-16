Hailey Bieber has a major Princess Diana style moment in cycling shorts

Hailey Bieber’s penchant for eighties style hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Cycling shorts, oversized graphic sweatshirts, ankle-length sports socks and trainers pepper her off-duty wardrobe - which has been dominated by elegant, bohemian maternity looks since giving birth earlier this year.

However, we can now confirm that that influencer’s gym kit collection is back on track, as she hit the streets of Los Angeles on Friday in an activewear ensemble Princess Diana would be proud of.

© GC Images The beauty founder recreated Princess Di's iconic post-gym moment

Channelling the royal via her sporty-chic attire, Hailey styled out a pair of black cycling shorts, paired with a large bomber jacket, a black T-shirt, socks and white trainers. A matching black Fila baseball cap held her caramel locks firmly in place, while an immaculate Saint Laurent handbag with a smoothly curved design and gold zip detailing housed her weekend-ready essentials.

In her arms, Hailey also clasped a large orange water bottle (hydration is key, folks) while accessorising with a pair of blacked out sunglasses to shield her face from the onlooking flow of paparazzi.

© Getty Princess Diana's retro athleisure is firmly documented in the fashion history books

Fashion followers often draw similarities between Hailey’s athleisure and that of Princess Diana's. The former wife of King Charles was a quiet advocate of glam sportswear back in the Eighties, often captured by photographers during her daily visits to the Chelsea Harbour Club.

Like Hailey, her staple pieces included large retro sweatshirts, worn loosely over form-fitting cycling shorts, creating a striking balance between comfort and elegance. Princess Diana often accessorised these outfits with chunky white sneakers, athletic socks pulled up mid-calf, and stylish sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to her otherwise relaxed ensembles.

Notably, her gym attire frequently featured pieces with subtle personal significance, such as sweatshirts emblazoned with the logos of charities or organisations she supported.

It seems that Hailey has learnt the art of athleisure from the best - inspiring her legion of followers to also invest in gym pieces fit for royalty.