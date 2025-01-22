Hailey Bieber just teased two new Rhode products - and we're already obsessed

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted hitting the slopes of Aspen with her husband, Justin Bieber, and close friends including Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Even though she was on vacation mode, Hailey didn't waste any time promoting her beauty brand, Rhode Skin, on her snowy getaway.

The American It-girl posted a carousel of images to her 54m Instagram followers teasing some upcoming must-have products from her brand - and fans are already obsessed. After decoding each picture, we have some new details.

We spotted what appeared to be an unreleased pocket-sized lip liner. In the first photo, Hailey posed to the camera wearing a chic pair of office-siren-inspired glasses whilst her trusted makeup artist, Nina Park, swiped on a light brown lipliner across her top lip.

© @haileybieber Hailey teased an dual-ended Rhode skin lip liner in a recent snap

In another photo, Hailey was snapped laying down, pulling a silly face and posing with the lip liner between her lips. After these photos, we can also now clearly see that it's a dual-ended lipliner which is an exciting addition to the ever-growing Rhode Skin roster. Fans were quick to notice the exciting new product. "We see the lip liner Hailey," a follower wrote.

But there wasn't just one unreleased product sighting. In another snap, the fashion muse was holding what is rumoured to be a branded compact mirror. "8th slide... NEW RHODE PRODUCT??? " one fan pointed out. Whilst another commented, "Is that a Rhode mirror?" It's official, this post has single-handedly put beauty enthusiasts into meltdown.

© @haileybieber Spot the unreleased Rhode branded compact mirror

When these products are eventually released, no doubt they will be a sell-out. Her most recent lip product release, the limited edition Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Treatment sold out in seconds. The shade was inspired by her famous homemade cinnamon buns, a "shimmery gloss with a hint of spiced brown." In true Hailey fashion, her matching nails complimented this sweet release and started a major cinnamon-roll nail trend.

Whilst we are loving the look of these unreleased products, especially the lipliner, we still have so many questions. Will we be getting an array of lip liner shades or just the OG shade? What will be on the other end of the dual-ended lip liner? We will wait with bated breath...