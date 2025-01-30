Hailey Bieber says opinion-splitting balaclavas are here to stay

If Hailey Bieber wears something off-piste and slightly unexpected, it's almost guarantee to take over sartorial agendas for the season ahead.

The latest accessory she's proved is here to stay? The cool-girl balaclava. A controversial piece in the fashion sphere, It-girls are favouring the overhead piece over beanies and other classic winter head covers for 2025.

Style muse and mother-of-one Hailey stepped out in New York on Wednesday oozing off-duty cool. She wore a pair of classic beige straight-leg trousers, a grey cardigan to match her balaclava and an oversized trench coat.

For accessories, she wore a pair of classic penny loafers with white socks, and every It-girl's must-have whatever the time of day: a pair of black sunglasses.

© GC Images Hailey Bieber seen in Union Square on January 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Her cosy-luxe grey balaclava returned to the fashion trend cycle with a vengeance in 2024.

"Balaclavas, knitted hoods (and snoods) have had their limelight in previous years, but this year there seems to be an influx of coloured knit variations, custom DIY revamps and a mixture of options from both luxury and high-street brands," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Originally made by troops to keep warm over the winter months during the 1854 Crimean War, balaclavas have withstood the test of time when it comes to practical fashion."

"Back then, the balaclava was basically a sock for your head with an opening to see out of, covering as much skin as possible to stay warm," she continues, "Now, the balaclava is made in various different silhouettes, but the premise remains the same - to stay warm."

Hailey's It-girl style is coveted by fashion fans and industry tastemakers alike across the globe. With an innate ability to make absolutely any item - be it a wardrobe staple or an unusual addition - look effortlessly cool.

If there's anything to note from her latest look: ditch the woolly hat, because the bold balaclava is here to stay...