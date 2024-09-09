Paris Jackson's NYFW tartan mini dress is a major fashion slay

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, Paris Jackson, just proved her high fashion status by sporting an ultra cute mini dress to sit front row at New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old model, singer and actress opted for a baby blue and brown-toned tartan suiting look to watch the Off-White show on Sunday.

© Getty Paris' NYFW look was sleek and sophisticated

The suiting look in question fitted the Swarm actress like a glove and featured a cinched waist silhouette, open collar and a matching underskirt. She paired her long-sleeve mini with a set of simple black strappy heels, a stack of multiple dainty earrings and a double hoop nose piercing.

© Getty Paris has over 10 ear piercings

For glam, Paris opted for a pushed-back wet look hairstyle while her makeup for the event was subtle and glowy, allowing her piercing blue eyes to do all the heavy lifting.

© Getty This is what we call a star-studded front row

Paris was seated in good company for the occasion, spotted sitting next to her music maven bestie Camila Cabello who sported a sultry black sheer dress option and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who paired a brown leather jacket over a black turtleneck.

© Getty Paris chose a goth-chic look for the occasion

Over the past few days, Paris has stepped out on multiple occasions in a series of fashionable ‘fits. Just last week she was spotted attending the Bulgari Studio Party in a long sleeve black dress with a thigh-high slit, a pair of platform heels and a mini leather Bulgari bag.

© Getty Leather shorts are taking over the fashion sphere at the moment

Just days after she dressed to impress for Bulgari, she attended the Khaite show in a pair of daring long-line leather shorts, heeled boots and a sheer long-sleeve shirt. She accessorised the cool-girl look with a gold fixtured Hand Belt from the New York luxury label and a micro mini snakeskin print clutch bag.

If Paris’s front-row look is anything to go by (not to mention her previous NYFW looks) the multifaceted A-Lister is solidifying herself a seat at the fashion table, joining the likes of style royalty Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more…