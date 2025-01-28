Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Copenhagen Fashion Week AW25: Best street style looks
Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week AW25: Best street style looks

The best street style looks to grace the creative capital this fashion week

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Kicking off the AW25 fashion month in epic sartorial style every year is the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week strengthens in influence, with famed fashion faces flocking to the city streets in a plethora of eclectic layers, knits and accessories. 

This season has already witnessed many of fashion's most celebrated brands including Baum und Pferdgarten, Rotate, Marimekko and Stine Goya earn a coveted place on the schedule, meaning for one whole week, the cobblestone streets are filled with an abundance of colour and texture. 

We take a look at the best street style looks to grace the creative capital this fashion week…

Best street style looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW25:


Katerina Chekan wears black pants, brown long coat with tassels, brown knitted hat and light peach pink bag outside the OpÃ©raSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark© Getty Images

Hot Cocoa Hues

Chocolate brown tones continue to reign supreme, as so effortlessly proved by Katerina Chekan outside the OpéraSport show.

Renia Jaz wears grey dress, brown high heels, brown fur coat and brown suede bag with accessories outside the OpÃ©raSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. © Getty Images

Faux Fur Fluff

Instagram fashion influencer Renia Jaz made a strong statement at the OpéraSport show in a fluffy brown jacket layered over a knitted turtleneck and midi skirt made from collared knit jumpers.

A guest wears grey pants, white shirt, grey jacket, yellow and green pattern tie and grey long coat outside the OpÃ©raSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark© Getty Images

Strong Suiting

An oversized tailored look is a clear fan favourite in the eyes of the world's most fashionable (just ask Hailey Bieber), but this guest gave her classic look a creative twist in the form of a neck tie fixed to her jacket to look as though it's blowing in the wind.

Nina Sandbech wears a burgundy top, long burgundy coat with multiple belts, burgundy bag, burgundy leather gloves and pointy burgundy shoes outside the Forza Collective show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Getty Images

Bountiful Belts

Nina Sandbech made a powerful suited statement while simultaneously proving why CPFW is the most creative on the calendar. Layering a selection of different coloured leather waist belts over a burgundy-toned coat and accessorising with boots, gloves, sunglasses and a bag in the same hue, the influencer accelerated straight to the top of our winter wardrobe moodboard.

A guest wears blue jeans, white and blue striped shirt, wide white collar and dark brown jacket and brown suede bag outside the OperaSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Getty Images

Peter Pan Perfection

Peter Pan collars of all shapes and sizes are a hallmark of Scandi style - and this guest reminded us just how perfect the accessory can be. Styling a lace-fringed white option under a pinstripe shirt, but cleverly over a brown wool jacket, an OpéraSport attendee oozed cool-girl energy in more ways than one. 

Hollie Mercedes Peters wears white and blue stripped shirt, black puffy Prada vest, light blue bag with a heart accessory and black long boots outside the OpÃ©raSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. © Getty Images

Puffer Vest Prowess

Hollie Mercedes Peters proved just how easy it is to turn a summery cotton co-ord into a winter dreamscape outside the OpéraSport show. Layering a Prada puffer vest over a blue and white pinstripe blouse and skirt, the Amsterdam-based influencer made a case for re-wearing an outfit as she wore the same combo sans puffer to CPFW last year.

Emilia Silberg wears long black coat, black tights, white pointy shoes, grey bag and statement glasses outside the OpÃ©raSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Getty Images

Statement Specs

To complete her sleek black belted coat and sheer tights look, beloved influencer Emilia Silberg added a set of bold framed transparent glasses to her streamlined attire.

Amaka Hamelijnck wears wide brown pants, dark brown leather jacket, white hat and cow print bag outside the OpÃ©raSport show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 on January 27, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark© Getty Images

Hero Hood

Amaka Hamelijnck opted for a fluffy white version of winter 2025's most notable knitted accessory and paired it with a leather jacket, trousers, kitten heels and a cow print handbag. Print perfection.

