Copenhagen Fashion Week AW25: Best street style looks

Kicking off the AW25 fashion month in epic sartorial style every year is the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week strengthens in influence, with famed fashion faces flocking to the city streets in a plethora of eclectic layers, knits and accessories.

This season has already witnessed many of fashion's most celebrated brands including Baum und Pferdgarten, Rotate, Marimekko and Stine Goya earn a coveted place on the schedule, meaning for one whole week, the cobblestone streets are filled with an abundance of colour and texture.

We take a look at the best street style looks to grace the creative capital this fashion week…

Best street style looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW25:



© Getty Images Hot Cocoa Hues Chocolate brown tones continue to reign supreme, as so effortlessly proved by Katerina Chekan outside the OpéraSport show.



© Getty Images Faux Fur Fluff Instagram fashion influencer Renia Jaz made a strong statement at the OpéraSport show in a fluffy brown jacket layered over a knitted turtleneck and midi skirt made from collared knit jumpers.



© Getty Images Strong Suiting An oversized tailored look is a clear fan favourite in the eyes of the world's most fashionable (just ask Hailey Bieber), but this guest gave her classic look a creative twist in the form of a neck tie fixed to her jacket to look as though it's blowing in the wind.

© Getty Images Bountiful Belts Nina Sandbech made a powerful suited statement while simultaneously proving why CPFW is the most creative on the calendar. Layering a selection of different coloured leather waist belts over a burgundy-toned coat and accessorising with boots, gloves, sunglasses and a bag in the same hue, the influencer accelerated straight to the top of our winter wardrobe moodboard.



© Getty Images Peter Pan Perfection Peter Pan collars of all shapes and sizes are a hallmark of Scandi style - and this guest reminded us just how perfect the accessory can be. Styling a lace-fringed white option under a pinstripe shirt, but cleverly over a brown wool jacket, an OpéraSport attendee oozed cool-girl energy in more ways than one.

© Getty Images Puffer Vest Prowess Hollie Mercedes Peters proved just how easy it is to turn a summery cotton co-ord into a winter dreamscape outside the OpéraSport show. Layering a Prada puffer vest over a blue and white pinstripe blouse and skirt, the Amsterdam-based influencer made a case for re-wearing an outfit as she wore the same combo sans puffer to CPFW last year.

© Getty Images Statement Specs To complete her sleek black belted coat and sheer tights look, beloved influencer Emilia Silberg added a set of bold framed transparent glasses to her streamlined attire.