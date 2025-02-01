Victoria Beckham's Y2K mini dress and knee high boots combo is so on-trend for 2025

If there's one person we can rely on for style inspiration that can withstand the fleeting trend cycles, it's Victoria Beckham.

The 50-year-old fashion icon, designer and former Spice Girls member is recognised for her elevated, timeless sartorial agenda that she toys with to give it a fashion-forward edge.

Proof that her style choices never fail, she wore the ultimate mini dress and knee-high boots combo back in 2006, that is bang on trend for 2025 and so easy to recreate.

Victoria was spotted in New York wearing a mocha-hued knit style mini dress featuring a V-neck and a super short hem, which she paired with chunky chocolate brown knee high boots.

© FilmMagic Victoria Beckham wore the chicest mocha-hued jumper dress and knee-high boots

Brown became the new black over the last few seasons, with fashionistas favouring the decadent hue for an extra injection of luxury. But lighter, coffee-esque colours in particular are hot right now, thanks to colour experts Pantone announcing 'Mocha Mousse' as the 2025 colour of the year.

© Imaxtree Stella McCartney SS25 © Imaxtree Zimmerman SS25

"The tone is a velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Several houses have jumped the gun, having already incorporated the colour into previous collections. Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant and Hermès to name a few - in their spring/summer 2025 collections alone."

In Victoria's Y2K cool-girl look, she carried the Marc Jacobs Leopard Chain Link Satchel. Animal print has made a major resurgence over recent seasons, and although it dips in an out of the trend cycle, it never really leaves. On the runway, Zimmermann's AW24 show gave us ethereal interpretations of the motif for winter.

© WireImage Roberto Cavalli SS25

Looking ahead to the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 season, Marni and Roberto Cavalli are just a few of the brands that displayed leopard print in various forms ready for the warmer weather.

Once again, Victoria proved why she's the ultimate sartorial icon.