Victoria Beckham goes braless in throwback high fashion photoshoot image

One thing we know to be true is that Victoria Beckham was born to be famous.

From her early days in the Spice Girls to her pitchside WAG moments supporting her football royalty husband, right up until launching her namesake fashion label back in 2008, VB has remained a constant It-Girl and inspiration to all.

Now, at 50 years old, the mother of four and wife of David Beckham is more known for her fashion and beauty endeavours, sleek suiting moments, comical slogan t-shirts and expressionless wrinkle-free face card.

However, in a recent Instagram story shared with her 32.9m followers, Victoria is making sure everyone remembers that she’s been an icon since birth, posting a black and white throwback image from a shoot with famed photographer, Mert Alas.

© @victoriabeckham The snap is from a 2004 magazine photoshoot

In the story, VB shared a photo of a double-page spread from Pop Magazines SS 2004 issue. In the photo a late 20s Victoria posed in a pair of low-rise skinny jeans and nothing else.

The fresh-faced It-Girl wore her hair in a voluminous messy backcombed style, complete with waist-length extensions. The glamorous shot is just one of many from the photoshoot, however, we have a sneaky suspicion it’s her favourite - hence the Instagram story.

The reasoning behind the post was to wish her friend and fellow fashion aficionado Mert Alas a happy birthday. The former Spice Girl captioned the image of herself: “Happy Birthday @mertatlas!!!”

© @mertatlas Mert is behind many of Kate Moss' iconic pictures

If you’re unaware of who Mert Alas is, you’ll likely recognise his high fashion photographs. Throughout his illustrious career, Mert has photographed everyone who's anyone in the A-List sphere, from Madonna and Kate Moss in their early years to Kendall Jenner, Demi Moore, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, plus many more most recently.

Though the photo might be almost 20 years old, Victoria’s look remains utterly chic, deserving its place at the top of mood boards worldwide.