Victoria Beckham is almost unrecognisable in dramatic collared coat

Unless it's Paris Fashion Week, seeing Victoria Beckham out and about in the French capital is an extremely rare occurrence.

However the 50-year-old style icon was spotted styling up the Parisian streets on Wednesday, but unless you looked closely, she could easily have been mistaken for any other ultra-chic French girly, as the Beckham matriarch seriously embraced incognito dressing.

VB stepped out with her daughter Harper oozing her signature refined chic sartorial aesthetic. She paired white, straight-leg trousers, black platform boots and a swoon-worthy burgundy tote bag, with a grey, mid-length wool coat.

© Marc Piasecki Victoria Beckham stepped out in Paris on Wednesday

Her effortless outerwear piece from her eponymous fashion label (of course), featured concealed pockets at the front, belt loops, a self-tie belt and splits at the side. The pièce de résistance was the statement collar that Victoria had turned upwards to cover her face, reaching just below the nose. A pair of oversized sunglasses completed her fashion-forward disguise.

She styled the look almost identically to how she styled it on the AW24 runway, only swapping out a tan leather bag carried under arm, for the 'Victoria' bag in burgundy leather.

© Estrop VB AW24

Following in her stylish mother's footsteps (quite literally on this occasion) is her teenage daughter Harper. The Beckham family's only daughter opted for an oversized bomber jacket with a chunky knit white scarf, grey jeans and white trainers. Our favourite part of her look? the stunning navy monogrammed Goyard tote bag that she casually carried over her lower arm.

© Getty Images Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag

The best part about Victoria's (and Harper's) dress sense is its sheer versatility without feeling boring. Contemporary silhouettes balanced with classic styles, a cocktail of muted colours mixed together and a certain je ne sais quoi that, quite frankly, very few like the Beckham ladies have.

Whether you're hoping to shelter from the cold or avoid bumping into your ex, Victoria's coat styling hack is the ultimate way to cover up in the cold.