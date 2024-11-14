Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham is almost unrecognisable in dramatic collared coat
Victoria Beckham is seen on November 13, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© Marc Piasecki

The fashion icon stepped out in Paris with her daughter Harper in the chicest autumn/winter outfit

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Unless it's Paris Fashion Week, seeing Victoria Beckham out and about in the French capital is an extremely rare occurrence. 

However the 50-year-old style icon was spotted styling up the Parisian streets on Wednesday, but unless you looked closely, she could easily have been mistaken for any other ultra-chic French girly, as the Beckham matriarch seriously embraced incognito dressing.

VB stepped out with her daughter Harper oozing her signature refined chic sartorial aesthetic. She paired white, straight-leg trousers, black platform boots and a swoon-worthy burgundy tote bag, with a grey, mid-length wool coat.

Victoria Beckham is seen on November 13, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© Marc Piasecki
Victoria Beckham stepped out in Paris on Wednesday

Her effortless outerwear piece from her eponymous fashion label (of course),  featured concealed pockets at the front, belt loops, a self-tie belt and splits at the side. The pièce de résistance was the statement collar that Victoria had turned upwards to cover her face, reaching just below the nose. A pair of oversized sunglasses completed her fashion-forward disguise. 

She styled the look almost identically to how she styled it on the AW24 runway, only swapping out a tan leather bag carried under arm, for the 'Victoria' bag in burgundy leather. 

A model walks the runway during the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)© Estrop
VB AW24

Following in her stylish mother's footsteps (quite literally on this occasion) is her teenage daughter Harper. The Beckham family's only daughter opted for an oversized bomber jacket with a chunky knit white scarf, grey jeans and white trainers. Our favourite part of her look? the stunning navy monogrammed Goyard tote bag that she casually carried over her lower arm.

Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag© Getty Images
Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag

The best part about Victoria's (and Harper's) dress sense is its sheer versatility without feeling boring. Contemporary silhouettes balanced with classic styles, a cocktail of muted colours mixed together and a certain je ne sais quoi that, quite frankly, very few like the Beckham ladies have.

Whether you're hoping to shelter from the cold or avoid bumping into your ex, Victoria's coat styling hack is the ultimate way to cover up in the cold.

