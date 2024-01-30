Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham is 'the original Mob Wife': Here’s 10 photos that prove it
Victoria Beckham is 'The original Mob Wife' - Here’s 10 photos that prove it...

The designer is the unofficial godmother of the Mob Wife aesthetic

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Victoria Beckham is seen on February 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
It seems the saccharine Barbiecore trend has finally been knocked off its pink perch. After what felt like an entire year of powder pink and magenta dominating our wardrobes the Mob Wife aesthetic, with its bold elegance and empowered sophistication, has played host to a hostile takeover.

Emphasising tailored suits, luxurious textures, and an assertive demeanour, this style exudes a mature, formidable charm, appealing to those seeking a more nuanced and commanding fashion statement. And it turns out that Victoria Beckham, the eternal fashion icon, has been pioneering the Mob Wife look long before it became a mainstream trend. "

"In a nutshell, mob wife style is all about bold, overstated and sensual glamour that evokes a sense of confidence and class," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Think New York 'old money' but with a touch of grunge and likely a red lip. In today's world, the fashion scene is interpreting mob wife style as a new form of chic dressing. From oversized fur coats, thigh-high leather boots, big hair and animal prints in all forms are quickly rising to fame on both catwalks and city streets."

With her impeccable sense of style, Victoria effortlessly blended the boldness and sophistication associated with the new aesthetic over the last two decades. Known for her daring choices and avant-garde approach, Beckham has consistently championed the Mob Wife look before it was even "a thing." Her ensembles often feature tailored suits, OTT coats, and sleek leather pieces, all emblematic of a crime family matron.

Scroll on to see how she set the tone for this powerful style long before it gained its current popularity...

Organized Crime Dame 

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 21: Victoria Beckham leaves the Gibo showroom on January 21, 2009 in Milan, Italy (Photo by Luca Ghidoni/Getty Images)© Luca Ghidoni
Victoria leaves the Gibo showroom on January 21, 2009 in Milan

Victoria Beckham personified 'Boss' bride' mystique in sultry black leather gloves, complementing the look of her tailored black dress and textured jacket. Her embellished headband added a touch of drama, while oversized sunglasses complete the look. 

Cosa Nostra Companion

PARIS - DECEMBER 12: Victoria Beckham sighting while shopping at MERCI concept store on December 12, 2009 in Paris, France. (Photo by Trago/FilmMagic)© Trago
Organised Crime Dame style ruled while shopping at MERCI concept store on December 12, 2009 in Paris.

A sleek, all-black ensemble that features leather pants and a matching black top, which creates a streamlined, chic silhouette is Mob Wife personified. The look is completed with her trademark pair of black patent leather high heels and of course the ultimate flex... a Birkin. Griselda would be proud. 

Crime Syndicate Spouse

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Victoria Beckham is seen leaving her Hotel on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)© Pierre Suu
Victoria served 'Crime Family Consort' in September 30, 2022.

VB exudes the somber elegance reminiscent of a widowed Mob Wife (plot spoiler: she saw it coming.) Clad in her brand's own tailored black midi dress that features structured shoulders and a cinched waist, a design that channels both sophistication and danger. Beckham's accessories are minimal yet impactful—the , sophisticated black clutch with gold chain adds a touch of mafia-worthy opulence.

Racketeer's Better Half

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Victoria Beckham is seen on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© Marc Piasecki
Leaving her Paris hotel on October 1, 2022.

Dressed in a sophisticated ivory silk blouse with a pussy bow at the neck, adding a touch of feminine grace to her assertive presence, Victoria was uncannily the composed figure of a Mob Wife supporting her husband in court. The look is paired with a sleek black leather skirt featuring lace detailing, which balances elegance and solemnity, perfect for a courtroom setting. The large, dark sunglasses shield her eyes for added inscrutability.

Kingpin's Missus

Victoria Beckham in zebra dress and pink bra at 2007 MTV Movie Awards© Getty
Victoria Beckham was serving up major mob vibes in this forgotten look from the 2007 MTV Movie Awards

Victoria Beckham commanded attention in her iconic 2007 zebra print mini dress moment, channeling the audacious spirit of a 'Capo's Consort'. Her dress, paired with sleek, silver pointed heels, exudes confidence and a daring sense of animal print-loving style.

Wedding Siren

BRACCIANO, ITALY - NOVEMBER 18: Victoria Beckham leaves the Hassler Hotel and poses before going to the wedding of actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at the 15th Century Odescalchi castle on November 18, 2006 in Bracciano near Rome, Italy. (Photo Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images)© Salvatore Laporta
Victoria outside the 15th Century Odescalchi castle wedding venue on November 18, 2006

Victoria Beckham embodied the sophisticated allure of a The Godfather-worthy wedding guest as she left the Hassler Hotel in Bracciano (near Rome) before attending to the wedding of  Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise in Bracciano. She donned a form-fitting black midi dress adorned with ornate detailing, paired with elegant heels. Her statement oversized black hat served femme fatale... but make it nuptial.  

The Leopard Lady

A leopard coat is the Underboss' other half's trademark© Sylvia Linares
A leopard coat is the Underboss' other half's trademark

Victoria Beckham channels the quintessential Mafia Matron with a luxurious leopard print coat, adding a wild edge to her glamorous look. The bold red lipstick, statement gold bracelet, and sleek black attire beneath are the image of untouchable sophistication.

Mob Matriarch

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Brooklyn Beckham (L) and his mother Victoria Beckham attend "Jersey Boys" at the August Wilson Theater on November 28, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)© Ray Tamarra
A young Brooklyn Beckham Victoria on November 28, 2008 in New York.

We aren't sure if this look is 'Mob Wife' or 'Mob Boss' but it still counts. Victoria Beckham emanated a commanding presence Al Capone would be proud of in her all-white ensemble. The pristine coat with its clean lines and elegant silhouette, paired with the wide-brimmed hat to attend Jersey Boys was serving mobster chic. 

The Don's Debutant 

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 21: Victoria Beckham arrives for the reception following Sir Elton John and David Furnish's civil partnership ceremony held earlier today at Windsor Guildhall, at their Windsor home on December 21, 2005 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
The designer arrived for Elton's wedding reception on December 21, 2005 in Windsor.

Following Sir Elton John and David Furnish's civil partnership ceremony, VB exuded the luxurious allure of a Don's partner in her ensemble. The vibrant red dress, sparkling diamonds and plush leopard coat was Sopranos dressing personified.

Underworld Wife

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Victoria Beckham is seen on February 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin
Victoria Beckham was serving Mob Wife back in February, 2011 in New York.

Victoria Beckham donned a black dress under a voluminous coat, adding a lavish and dramatic effect to her attire. Paired  with black opaque tights and black ankle boots, which give an Mafia-approved edge to her elegant look.

