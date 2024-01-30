Victoria Beckham is 'The original Mob Wife' - Here’s 10 photos that prove it...

It seems the saccharine Barbiecore trend has finally been knocked off its pink perch. After what felt like an entire year of powder pink and magenta dominating our wardrobes the Mob Wife aesthetic, with its bold elegance and empowered sophistication, has played host to a hostile takeover.

Emphasising tailored suits, luxurious textures, and an assertive demeanour, this style exudes a mature, formidable charm, appealing to those seeking a more nuanced and commanding fashion statement. And it turns out that Victoria Beckham, the eternal fashion icon, has been pioneering the Mob Wife look long before it became a mainstream trend. "

"In a nutshell, mob wife style is all about bold, overstated and sensual glamour that evokes a sense of confidence and class," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Think New York 'old money' but with a touch of grunge and likely a red lip. In today's world, the fashion scene is interpreting mob wife style as a new form of chic dressing. From oversized fur coats, thigh-high leather boots, big hair and animal prints in all forms are quickly rising to fame on both catwalks and city streets."

With her impeccable sense of style, Victoria effortlessly blended the boldness and sophistication associated with the new aesthetic over the last two decades. Known for her daring choices and avant-garde approach, Beckham has consistently championed the Mob Wife look before it was even "a thing." Her ensembles often feature tailored suits, OTT coats, and sleek leather pieces, all emblematic of a crime family matron.

Scroll on to see how she set the tone for this powerful style long before it gained its current popularity...

Organized Crime Dame © Luca Ghidoni Victoria leaves the Gibo showroom on January 21, 2009 in Milan Victoria Beckham personified 'Boss' bride' mystique in sultry black leather gloves, complementing the look of her tailored black dress and textured jacket. Her embellished headband added a touch of drama, while oversized sunglasses complete the look.

Cosa Nostra Companion © Trago Organised Crime Dame style ruled while shopping at MERCI concept store on December 12, 2009 in Paris. A sleek, all-black ensemble that features leather pants and a matching black top, which creates a streamlined, chic silhouette is Mob Wife personified. The look is completed with her trademark pair of black patent leather high heels and of course the ultimate flex... a Birkin. Griselda would be proud.

Crime Syndicate Spouse © Pierre Suu Victoria served 'Crime Family Consort' in September 30, 2022. VB exudes the somber elegance reminiscent of a widowed Mob Wife (plot spoiler: she saw it coming.) Clad in her brand's own tailored black midi dress that features structured shoulders and a cinched waist, a design that channels both sophistication and danger. Beckham's accessories are minimal yet impactful—the , sophisticated black clutch with gold chain adds a touch of mafia-worthy opulence.

Racketeer's Better Half © Marc Piasecki Leaving her Paris hotel on October 1, 2022. Dressed in a sophisticated ivory silk blouse with a pussy bow at the neck, adding a touch of feminine grace to her assertive presence, Victoria was uncannily the composed figure of a Mob Wife supporting her husband in court. The look is paired with a sleek black leather skirt featuring lace detailing, which balances elegance and solemnity, perfect for a courtroom setting. The large, dark sunglasses shield her eyes for added inscrutability.

Kingpin's Missus © Getty Victoria Beckham was serving up major mob vibes in this forgotten look from the 2007 MTV Movie Awards Victoria Beckham commanded attention in her iconic 2007 zebra print mini dress moment, channeling the audacious spirit of a 'Capo's Consort'. Her dress, paired with sleek, silver pointed heels, exudes confidence and a daring sense of animal print-loving style.

Wedding Siren © Salvatore Laporta Victoria outside the 15th Century Odescalchi castle wedding venue on November 18, 2006 Victoria Beckham embodied the sophisticated allure of a The Godfather-worthy wedding guest as she left the Hassler Hotel in Bracciano (near Rome) before attending to the wedding of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise in Bracciano. She donned a form-fitting black midi dress adorned with ornate detailing, paired with elegant heels. Her statement oversized black hat served femme fatale... but make it nuptial.

The Leopard Lady © Sylvia Linares A leopard coat is the Underboss' other half's trademark Victoria Beckham channels the quintessential Mafia Matron with a luxurious leopard print coat, adding a wild edge to her glamorous look. The bold red lipstick, statement gold bracelet, and sleek black attire beneath are the image of untouchable sophistication.

Mob Matriarch © Ray Tamarra A young Brooklyn Beckham Victoria on November 28, 2008 in New York. We aren't sure if this look is 'Mob Wife' or 'Mob Boss' but it still counts. Victoria Beckham emanated a commanding presence Al Capone would be proud of in her all-white ensemble. The pristine coat with its clean lines and elegant silhouette, paired with the wide-brimmed hat to attend Jersey Boys was serving mobster chic.

The Don's Debutant © Chris Jackson The designer arrived for Elton's wedding reception on December 21, 2005 in Windsor. Following Sir Elton John and David Furnish's civil partnership ceremony, VB exuded the luxurious allure of a Don's partner in her ensemble. The vibrant red dress, sparkling diamonds and plush leopard coat was Sopranos dressing personified.