Hailey Bieber presents a lesson in power dressing in XXL shoulder pads

When It-girl Hailey Bieber champions a certain look, hoards of fashion fans tend to follow suit.

And her most recent street style moment, featuring a statement tailoring piece, is set to elicit the same response.

Hailey stepped out on the streets of New York on Sunday wearing a coat that felt fresh, interesting, and steeped in retro flair.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's wavy side bob is the perfect hairstyle for party season

© Getty The Rhode founder championed a key 1980s fashion trend

The 26-year-old proved the power of a dramatic shoulder line, sporting a wine-coloured maxi coat.

The Rhode founder's structured tailoring piece exuded smart, unfussy drama, featuring XXL shoulder pads and super broad lapels – richly reminiscent of the 1980s power dressing trend.

READ: Hailey Bieber pays homage to Princess Diana with an effortless off-duty look

RELATED: Hailey Bieber's personalised belly chain is so 2000s - we can't cope

Hailey layered her high impact coat over a simple black V-neck sweater and a grey mini skirt, completing the look with sheer tights, block-heel ballet shoes and a sleek burgundy holdall.

What is power dressing?

© Getty Hailey wore her maxi coat alongside a mini skirt and block-heel ballet shoes

Power dressing gained popularity in the late 1970s and early 1980s, as a means of allowing women to establish their authority in the workplace.

Led by labels such as Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani, the hero silhouette downplayed the female form and instead favoured exaggerated masculine lines, the idea being that it would encourage the acceptance of women in the professional sphere.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's mocha latte manicure goes with everything, and we found an identical colour

READ: Try The Trend: TikTok's Hailey Bieber-approved fake freckle hack has me utterly hooked

A symbol of empowerment, padded shoulders reigned supreme, and we love how Hailey has embraced a spot of 1980s energy in 2023 to infuse her outfit with a calculated sense of power.

Joan Collins would no doubt very much approve…