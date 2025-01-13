Victoria Beckham is bringing back bold shoulder pads for 2025

According to the fashion set, 2025 is ripe with trend resurgence, including bodycon tube dresses, knitted balaclavas and leather loafers.

Just when we thought the list couldn’t get any longer this soon into the new year, Victoria Beckham has just added another to the list.

Posting to her Instagram on Sunday night, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer gave fans a close-up of the dreamy slinky dress she wore to attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace back in earlier December.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's dress is from her newest capsule collection

The rich blackberry-hue dress in question was the ‘Circle Detail Gown’ from her namesake label and featured a floor-length hemline, long sleeves, hip ruching detailing and a set of structured statement shoulder pads.

© @victoriabeckham VB's gown features a long train and ruched hip detailing

It’s been a while since the fashion sphere has been treated to a good pair of shoulder pads - a style which first became popular in the 1930s, inspired by military silhouettes.

They then again rose to fame in the 70s, championed by the likes of Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior in both ready-to-wear and haute couture collections,

© Getty Images Princess Diana often wore bold shoulder dresses © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The statement silhouette is a symbol of empowerment

The style continued to reign supreme and was loved by the likes of Princess Diana, who wore a shoulder pad-infused ensemble during almost every public appearance possible.

Throughout fashion history, the statement shoulder pad in women's fashion has always been about female empowerment and Victoria Beckham is making sure that 2025 is about exactly that.

In the Instagram post, Victoria described the dress as: “the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama.” She also made a point to say when it comes to designing pieces, she is “rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance.”

If our fashion calculations are correct, Victoria’s glamorous Buckingham Palace gown is just the beginning for bold shoulder and we expect to see a whole lot more throughout the 2025 seasons.