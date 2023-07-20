Hailey Bieber’s latest date night look is the ultimate 90s throwback

The beauty entrepeneur stepped out in New York City in the chicest mini dress and heels combo

Hailey Bieber is one of the most well-versed fashionistas on the planet.

She has an unrivalled penchant for starting viral beauty trends, bringing back retro styling hacks is one of her sartorial specalities. From Princess Diana-inspired street style and jorts, to bowling bags and 1980s dad style fleeces, she's the ultimate style muse making vintage fashion cool again.

© MEGA Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City in the ultimate 90s outfit

Now, the Rhode beauty founder has schooled us in 90s date night dressing, wearing the most exquisite mini dress and heels combination for a night at L'Artusi in New York City with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey wore an ivory satin, printed mini dress that would be perfect as a 2023 cool-girl bridal dress. Satin dresses are synonymous with the fashionistas of the 90s, and Hailey's short length piece with an asymmetrical neck gave the iconic slip a contemporary twist.

© MEGA Hailey and Justin went for date night at L'artusi

Metallic jacquard was a key trend we had an idea would make a comeback after couture week SS23 in February. Christian Dior’s Josephine Baker-inspired show brought iridescent gold and black midi dresses with matching shoes, two piece suits and tailored jackets; Fendi brought the ultimate high-neck fitted gown with a train, and jacquard-style pieces made their way though Ronald Van Der Kemp’s sustainable couture show.

Does anything say 90s more than a kitten heel and strappy shoes? She paired her dress with nude-hued 'Sicilian Slipper' heels from Femma LA - one of her go-to brands. Strappy sandals were once the red carpet go-to for the 90s It-girls including Kate Moss and Jennifer Aniston. 'Barely there' heels are arguably the modern version of the minimalistic, versatile shoe, but Hailey insists on championing the retro style shoe.

We are utterly obsessed with her look.