Meghan Markle's forgotten midi skirt is a major 2025 fashion trend

As we look ahead to the spring season (which still feels so far from reaching distance), we're constantly keeping an eye on what the most fashionable people across the globe are wearing to get some inspiration.

Whilst most are still embracing winter's favourite colour palettes, including luxurious burgundy, buttery browns and elegant navy, a dress previously worn by style icon Meghan Markle is actually bang on trend for spring/summer 2025.

'Quiet luxury' was on Meghan Markle's style map before the term even entered the fashion vernacular: minimalistic hues, elegant silhouettes and luxe-looking accessories fill her huge designer-clad wardrobe.

When she does decide to wear a pop of colour, she still constantly oozes elegance, and her spaghetti-strapped midi dress is perfect for the upcoming season.

In 2015, Prince Harry's wife attended the Wes Gordon runway show during MADE Fashion Week, and oozed chic in an ice blue, high-waisted fitted midi skirt with a knee-high split at the front.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle at the Wes Gordon runway show in 2015

She paired it with a simple white cami top and the chicest textured white winter jacket with a dramatic fluffy trim.

According to the spring/summer runways of 2025, the elegant, pale blue hue of her skirt is going to be at the top of fashion agendas this warm-weather season.

Paco Rabanne sashayed swathes of billowing blue material down the catwalk, Loewe stuck its signature playful edge on classic tailoring, and Stella McCartney incorporated icy turquoise tones with seventies-esque statement shoulder pads.

© Getty Images Stella McCartney SS25 © Getty Images Loewe SS25

London-based bridal boutique Grace Loves Lace also predicts this cool icy blue hue is going to be a go-to bridesmaid colour scheme in 2025.

"The runways of Milan and Paris have embraced this cooler palette, with designers like Chloé and Stella McCartney weaving it throughout their latest catwalk styles," explains the website. As an alternative to traditional pastels, icy blue shines under the lens, capturing the light in a way that doesn’t compete with the bride’s white."

"Its versatility shines in both outdoor and indoor settings, from a beach ceremony to a European destination wedding. When paired with silver accessories, ice blue evokes a modern, clean aesthetic that feels at once fresh and classic, creating a beautiful balance of cool tones."