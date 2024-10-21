The fashion set is making halternecks autumn/winter 2024's chicest dress trend

When a bunch of A-list fashion icons begin wearing the same style at the same time, we know it's a look that will slowly creep into the seasonal trend cycle.

For Autumn/Winter this year, the sartorial set has firmly put the classic halterneck back on the map, particularly for special occasions.

Whilst the Duchess of Sussex is among those who've championed the elegant neckline, the silhouette is her bread and butter. From two-piece tailoring to red carpet events, she often favours the halter to create a flattering frame. The style was also loved by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

© Vicepresidencia Colombia Meghan is an avid fan of the elegant halterneck © Anwar Hussein Princess Diana also loved halternecks. She wore a Catherine Walker piece to a UNESCO event in Versailles in 1994

Championing her signature aesthetic this season, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez are among the notable names who've schooled us in multiple ways to wear the style for special occasions this season.

The halterneck is a popular and timeless choice for fashion editors and stylists alike thanks to its universal ability to flatter. The neck design draws attention to the shoulders and collarbone creating a delicate and sophisticated frame.

Scroll on to see how the biggest stars of the moment are wearing halterneck designs this season.

© Shutterstock Meghan Markle in Carolina Herrera Earlier this month, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024. She re-wore a plunge-neck red dress with a contemporary style halter strap by Carolina Herrera.



© Arturo Holmes Dua Lipa in Prada Dua commanded attention at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. She stunned in a sequinned bralette and maxi skirt set by Prada.

© Arturo Holmes Zendaya in vintage Bob Mackie Zendaya also opted for a halterneck at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, chanelling her inner Cher in a daring vintage Bob Macki gown.

© Dominik Bindl Selena Gomez in custom Vera Wang Selena has been championing the halterneck all season long, from film premieres to the Annual Academy Museum Gala ceremony. For the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez at the 62nd New York Film Festival, she wore a custom-made Vera Wang look, featuring halterneck straps which were fixed with a giant bow behind her back and matching black sleeves.

© Gilbert Flores Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Saint Laurent Rosie oozed model glamour in a formfitting maxi dress by Saint Laurent.

© Shutterstock Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham Honestly, would we expect VB to wear anything not from her namesake label? She oozed chic in a delicate pink midi dress featuring a cowl neck design.