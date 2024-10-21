Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle: Halternecks are autumn/winter 2024's chicest dressing trend
Celebrites wearing halternecks in 2024

The fashion set is making halternecks autumn/winter 2024's chicest dress trend

From Selena Gomez to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zendaya to Victoria Beckham, see how the A-listers are styling the look this season

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
When a bunch of A-list fashion icons begin wearing the same style at the same time, we know it's a look that will slowly creep into the seasonal trend cycle.

For Autumn/Winter this year, the sartorial set has firmly put the classic halterneck back on the map, particularly for special occasions.

Whilst the Duchess of Sussex is among those who've championed the elegant neckline, the silhouette is her bread and butter. From two-piece tailoring to red carpet events, she often favours the halter to create a flattering frame. The style was also loved by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan with Francia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo.© Vicepresidencia Colombia
Meghan is an avid fan of the elegant halterneck

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a black halter-neck evening gown with bugle beads designed by Catherine Walker, attends La Deuxieme Nuit International de L"u2019enfrance organised by UNESCO at the Palace de Versailles on November 14, 1994 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)© Anwar Hussein
Princess Diana also loved halternecks. She wore a Catherine Walker piece to a UNESCO event in Versailles in 1994

Championing her signature aesthetic this season, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez are among the notable names who've schooled us in multiple ways to wear the style for special occasions this season.

The halterneck is a popular and timeless choice for fashion editors and stylists alike thanks to its universal ability to flatter. The neck design draws attention to the shoulders and collarbone creating a delicate and sophisticated frame. 

Scroll on to see how the biggest stars of the moment are wearing halterneck designs this season.

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock

Meghan Markle in Carolina Herrera

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024. She re-wore a plunge-neck red dress with a contemporary style halter strap by Carolina Herrera.

Dua Lipa in Prada© Arturo Holmes

Dua Lipa in Prada

Dua commanded attention at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. She stunned in a sequinned bralette and maxi skirt set by Prada.

Zendaya in vintage Bob Mackie© Arturo Holmes

Zendaya in vintage Bob Mackie

Zendaya also opted for a halterneck at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, chanelling her inner Cher in a daring vintage Bob Macki gown.

Selena Gomez attends the Emilia Pérez premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 30, 2024 in New York City in a black custom-made Vera Wang dress© Dominik Bindl

Selena Gomez in custom Vera Wang

Selena has been championing the halterneck all season long, from film premieres to the Annual Academy Museum Gala ceremony. For the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez at the 62nd New York Film Festival, she wore a custom-made Vera Wang look, featuring halterneck straps which were fixed with a giant bow behind her back and matching black sleeves.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Saint Laurent

Rosie oozed model glamour in a formfitting maxi dress by Saint Laurent.

Victoria beckham in bridal white dress© Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham

Honestly, would we expect VB to wear anything not from her namesake label? She oozed chic in a delicate pink midi dress featuring a cowl neck design.

Kendall Jenner at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores

Kendall Jenner in Schiaparelli

Kendall stunned at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala in a halterneck Schiaparelli look that came straight from the runway.

