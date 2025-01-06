Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's ski fashion: 3 ways to wear a puffer jacket like the stylish Duchess
Meghan Markle wearing puffer jackets

Hitting the slopes this season? The Duchess of Sussex's winter style file has all the sartorial inspiration you need

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Ski season is finally here. 

A welcomed time of the year for the sporty spices who love to slalom down the slopes for some exhilarating exercise, and also those who head to the snowy mountains for the purpose of après ski and après ski only. 

Whichever category you fall into, a padded coat is essential. But warmth needn't compromise on style, as proven by the stylish Duchess of Sussex.

Last year, Meghan Markle hit the slopes twice; once with the Duke of Sussex to celebrate the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games, and once in Utah with her friends and her two children Archie and Lilibet. Both times, of course, she put on a stellar display of winter fashion. She showed us three ways to style different puffer jackets for the slopes, and thanks to her effortlessly glamorous, minimalistic fashion agenda that exudes timelessness, her outfits are still utterly perfect for the 2025 ski season.

  • The short bomber and skinny jeans

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Meghan attended the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada.

Meghan is a long-term advocate for the skinny jeans, wanting the style to remain a staple piece in every seasonal wardrobe. She casually styled her classic black pair with a reversible Hermès bomber jacket and walking boots. The pièce de résistance? Her black quilted Bottega Veneta phone case. If laid-back winter chic is on your sartorial agenda, look no further.

  • The neutral duvet and fur boots

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the One Year To Go Winter Training Camp

The long-length puffer (often dubbed the duvet jacket or the Arsene Wenger jacket, nodding to the former Arsenal manager who constantly wore a long black puffer on the sidelines) has been a fashion staple over recent seasons thanks to its practicality. Meghan paired her neutral Ralph Lauren piece with a white cashmere jumper and skinny trousers from the same colour palette, and snow boots with a faux fur trim from Sorel.  

  • The all-black ensemble

View post on Instagram
 

Meghan often uses pieces from the same colour palette to create a look that feels understated yet full of impact. In images shared on Instagram, she paired a black puffer coat with ski trousers and a chunky ribbed beanie from Moncler. Like any A-list fashion icon, a pair of oversized sunglasses was an essential part of her effortlessly cool look.

