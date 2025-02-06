Victoria Beckham champions sheer burgundy lace and fashion lovers are obsessed

The most favoured colourway for winter 2025 has by far been rich burgundy hues. Donned on repeat by the likes of Heart Evangelista, Princess Kate, and Hailey Bieber, the deep red wine tone has solidified a top spot in the wardrobes of those most stylish.

Joining the burgundy clique and proving just how dreamy the shade can be when styled in block formation is none other than the world's most lust-worthy mother of four and fashion royalty, Victoria Beckham.

Posting to her Instagram account early on Thursday morning, the former Spice Girl celebrated her latest partnership with premiere auction house Sotheby's, showcasing a selection of new artwork which now resides in her London, Dover Street store.

© @victoriabeckham The style mogul sported a full look from her brand Victoria Beckham

To mark the occasion, Victoria posed in front of three iconic artworks by famed artists George Condo, Richard Prince, and Yoshitomo Nara, donning a head-to-toe look from her namesake fashion label, Victoria Beckham.

Styling together a block-coloured look consisting of a lace long-sleeve body suit worn underneath a lowrise sheer handkerchief style skirt and a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps, the 50-year-old It-Brit made a strong case for elevated elegance.

© @victoriabeckham VB simultaneously championed the side part ponytail

To complete the sheer and lace look, Victoria scooped her brunette locks up into a side-parted slick back ponytail and called on her makeup range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, to create a fresh-faced bronzed glow.

© @victoriabeckham The elegant ensemble is perfect for the colder months

Victoria made a point to mention just how influential art is for her creative process, captioning the post: “I’m so excited to partner with @Sothebys again on an incredible curation of contemporary art at my flagship London store. Art has always been a source of inspiration and over the years, I’ve so enjoyed learning and educating myself. It has the power to spark ideas, evoke emotion and speak to the world around us. Victoria x”

H! Fashion explains the VB-approved tone as: “A deeper-hued iteration of last season’s cherry red colour” and that anyone wanting to style the shade should: “View it as you would a neutral - it’s one of those colours that go with everything.”

If you’re stuck for outfit ideas, VB’s luxe lace look is perfect for the remaining colder days and beyond.