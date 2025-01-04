Meghan Markle wore a seriously affordable tank top - and you might have missed it

We're four days into 2025 (or, as some are coining it, twenty-twenty thrive), and the Duchess of Sussex is making her mark.

Not only did she launch her personal Instagram account @meghan on New Year's Day - the first since she and the Duke of Sussex closed their Sussex Royal account in 2020, but she's also shared a new trailer for her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which is released on January 15.

Whilst we, like the rest of the world, are excited to take a deep dive into her creative ventures, the fashion hawk-eye within us was captivated by the incredible laid-back yet elegant, timeless yet fashion-forward outfits she wore in the trailer.

© Netflix Meghan Markle's series debuts on January 15

From designers like Ulla Johnson to Emilia Wickstead, Meghan proved that even whilst outside of official duties, her wardrobe is as glamorous and sophisticated as we expected. Alongside her stellar pieces from high fashion designers, we spotted an affordable piece that looked so expensive it blended seamlessly with the rest of her outfits.

© Netflix Meghan Markle wore a J Crew tank top in the trailer for her new series, With Love, Meghan

Meghan wore the chicest beige tank top from New York-founded label J Crew. The 'Basket-stitch sweater tank' was a stunning crochet-style vest with a ribbed design at the neckline, straps and hem.

© J Crew Basket-stitch tank top - J Crew

Whilst we don't see what she paired the piece with, it's incredibly versatile. Pair with white trousers and court heels, jeans and ballet flats, or long shorts and sandals, depending on the occasion.

At full price, the piece retailed for £89, but is currently on sale for just £62. Meghan's muted colourway is now sold out (like everything else she wears), but it is currently still available in black.

WATCH: Meghan debuts trailer for new Netflix series

Netflix explains that in the show "we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new. Sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together. Whether it’s preparing take-home gifts for guests or adding a sprinkle of edible flowers to breakfast, it’s truly the thought that counts."