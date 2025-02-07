Katie Holmes' silky midi skirt and knee high boots combo is bang on trend for 2025

Katie Holmes might not be the first name you think of when it comes to street style stars, but the actress has been quietly serving street style inspiration for years, and has become our go-to for looks that deliver elegance in hushed tones.

The New York resident has been drinking in the delights of New York Fashion Week which kicked off earlier this week, the beginning of a jam-packed AW25 showcase.

Katie has been spotted at the L'AGENCE show and a Michael Kors store opening on Madison Avenue, but it’s her outfit for the Christian Siriano runway that caught our eye.

© GC Images Katie Holmes outside the Christian Siriano runway show in New York

Katie unexpectedly paired a sharp satin blazer that oozed black tie tailoring with a soft, pale blush midi skirt with an asymmetric hem.

The blazer, plus the patent knee-high razor-sharp pointed boots she paired with the look, added a bit of edge to the ensemble.

Katie sported a trusty white T-shirt under the blazer and we have to take a moment to talk about her jewellery. The actress opted for gargantuan sculptured silver earrings that looked like they were crafted from molten metal. A simple black woven clutch bag by Italian brand Serapian finished off the look.

© WWD via Getty Images Julianne Hough, Katie Holmes and Whoopi Goldberg on the Christian Siriano show front row.

Christian Siriano, the energetic designer (whose career kicked off thanks to on reality TV show Project Runway) always puts on a rambunctious runway show that has fun-loving celebs flocking to the front row. Also in attendance were Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi Goldberg and fellow millennial icon Natasha Bedingfield.

Katie’s famously long brunette locks were tied back in a loose ponytail with plenty of texture and her make-up was natural, prioritising glowing skin, a flush of blush and a nude lip.

© GC Images Katie opted for perfect accessories: giant silver earrings and a black woven clutch

And there you have it, a tried-and-tested outfit formula that will see you through romantic dinners, drinks with friends and even a visit to the in-laws until warmer temperatures beckon.