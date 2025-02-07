Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes' silky midi skirt and knee high boots combo is bang on trend for 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

The Broadway actress unearthed the outfit formula that will see you through 'til spring

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes might not be the first name you think of when it comes to street style stars, but the actress has been quietly serving street style inspiration for years, and has become our go-to for looks that deliver elegance in hushed tones. 

The New York resident has been drinking in the delights of New York Fashion Week which kicked off earlier this week, the beginning of a jam-packed AW25 showcase.

Katie has been spotted at the L'AGENCE show and a Michael Kors store opening on Madison Avenue, but it’s her outfit for the Christian Siriano runway that caught our eye. 

The image shows actress Katie Holmes standing on a city sidewalk in an effortlessly stylish outfit. She is wearing a sharp, oversized black blazer with structured shoulders over a simple white t-shirt. Her skirt is a flowing, asymmetrical design in a soft champagne color with a silky sheen. The hemline of the skirt is uneven, giving it a dynamic and elegant movement. She pairs the outfit with sleek, black knee-high leather boots that have a glossy finish, adding an edgy and modern touch. In her hand, she carries a small black clutch bag with a textured design. Her hair is slicked back into a neat style, and she wears minimal, glowing makeup that emphasizes her natural features. She accessorizes with statement earrings that add a touch of sophistication to her look. The background shows a reflective glass wall and a wet sidewalk, suggesting it might have recently rained. Other people are visible in the distance, blurred, contributing to the urban setting. The overall vibe is polished yet approachable, blending high fashion with everyday wear.© GC Images
Katie Holmes outside the Christian Siriano runway show in New York

Katie unexpectedly paired a sharp satin blazer that oozed black tie tailoring with a soft, pale blush midi skirt with an asymmetric hem. 

The blazer, plus the patent knee-high razor-sharp  pointed boots she paired with the look, added a bit of edge to the ensemble. 

Katie sported a trusty white T-shirt under the blazer and we have to take a moment to talk about her jewellery. The actress opted for gargantuan sculptured silver earrings that looked like they were crafted from molten metal. A simple black woven clutch bag by Italian brand Serapian finished off the look. 

The image depicts a group of three women seated in the front row at a fashion event, against a vibrant red velvet backdrop. They are dressed in glamorous and diverse outfits, representing a mix of high-fashion elegance and personal style. From left to right: The first woman dons a black, sparkling gown with thin straps and sheer elements, creating a balance of glamour and allure. Her short, blonde bob haircut frames her face beautifully. The second woman is Katie Holmes, wearing her previously described outfit. She pairs an oversized black blazer with a white t-shirt and a flowing champagne satin skirt. Her hair is slicked back neatly, and her overall style exudes sophisticated minimalism. The third woman, Whoopi Goldberg, wears a striking black-and-white striped blazer over a white shirt, paired with black pants. She adds a playful touch with bold red boots. Her signature glasses and dreadlocks complete her statement look. The group sits on red chairs, and their outfits stand out against the red backdrop. The image captures a moment of camaraderie and style, showcasing the unique fashion choices of each woman while celebrating diversity and individuality.© WWD via Getty Images
Julianne Hough, Katie Holmes and Whoopi Goldberg on the Christian Siriano show front row.

Christian Siriano, the energetic designer (whose career kicked off thanks to on reality TV show Project Runway) always puts on a rambunctious runway show that has fun-loving celebs flocking to the front row. Also in attendance were Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi Goldberg and fellow millennial icon Natasha Bedingfield. 

Katie’s famously long brunette locks were tied back in a loose ponytail with plenty of texture and her make-up was natural, prioritising glowing skin, a flush of blush and a nude lip. 

Katie opted for perfect accessories: giant silver earrings and a black woven clutch

And there you have it, a tried-and-tested outfit formula that will see you through romantic dinners, drinks with friends and even a visit to the in-laws until warmer temperatures beckon. 

