Katie Holmes makes bold statement in figure-hugging dress on return to NYC

Katie Holmes never disappoints when it comes to her enviable style choices – and her latest head-turning appearance is no different.

The 46-year-old looked gorgeous on Monday when she attended Michael Kors' Madison Avenue store opening after her return to New York following a trip to Paris Fashion Week.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katie Holmes stuns on the red carpet

Katie oozed sophistication in a strapless black dress that fell below her knees and hugged her svelte physique.

The classic LBD was paired with semi-sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos, and a long black coat, which Katie wore partially draped over her shoulders.

She wore her brunette locks in a chic updo with face-framing pieces curled loosely and kept her makeup soft with glowing skin and glossy lips.

Her appearance comes after she stunned at Paris Fashion Week with her eclectic style at Patou's men's fall/winter 2025 show.

© Getty Images Katie looked gorgeous in her LBD

Katie donned a blue-and-white striped shirt that featured a stylish baggy turtleneck with a pair of tailored, mocha-toned wide-leg pants.

She draped a patent leather, chocolate-hued trench coat embellished with tortoiseshell buttons effortlessly over her shoulders while completing her look with a pair of '80s-style pointed-toe heels adorned with white polka-dots and a navy leather handbag.

© Getty Images Katie stepped out in style in NYC

Katie has been making the most of her evenings since wrapping up her stint on Broadway last month.

The actress played Mrs Webb in Our Town before taking her final bow on January 19 – and she documented the emotional experience on social media.

© Getty Images Katie wore her coat draped over one shoulder

Katie posted footage of herself and her cast members waving to the audience for the very last time, with many of the cast in tears, while Katie looked visibly emotional.

Katie also made sure to make her mark on her final day by writing her name on her dressing room wall at the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. She simply wrote "Katie 2024-205, Our Town".

© Getty Images Katie attended Michael Kors' cocktail party for his new store opening

Katie was supported throughout her time on Broadway by her entire family, including her daughter Suri, 18, who flew in from Pittsburgh where she is studying, to watch her mom's final performance. The teenager was spotted arriving at the Barrymore Theatre and greeting the bouncer warmly before being let inside.

Suri watched Katie perform on a number of occasions, including on her birthday in December.

The college student, along with the cast and crew of Our Town, were captured on camera singing Happy Birthday to Katie while holding up birthday banners as the actress walked through the door, totally surprised.

Suri is following in her mom's footsteps with a keen interest in performing. She is currently in her first year at Carnegie Mellon University, where she is thought to be studying an arts-related subject.

© TikTok Suri is studying at Carnegie Mellon

"I'm proud of my daughter," Katie told Town & Country back in 2024, just before Suri went off to college.

"Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."