Taylor Swift's full Louis Vuitton Look is a seriously bold monogram statement

All eyes were on Taylor Swift and her NFL star beau Travis Kelce as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, successfully marched their way to the Super Bowl, potentially making history in the process.

Why? Because the superstar squad are just one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The pair headed to the Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for the Chief’s match against the Buffalo Bills, a successful evening with Kelce’s team racing to victory and winning 32-39.

And while sports fans might have had their eyes on the sports prize in sight, we were distracted by Taylor’s unexpected head to toe Louis Vuitton ensemble.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrating his win in Kansas City

Taylor wore an oversized black jacquard knit jacket emblazoned with the French fashion house’s famous monogram, marrying the rich history of the revered French brand with slick modernity, perfect for a high-profile sporting event we say.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift arrives at the Arrowhead Stadium in head to toe Louis Vuitton

She teamed the jacket (which retails for over $5,000) with a black beanie hat and monogrammed gloves, both also by Louis Vuitton, plus a pleated mini skirt and red tights, a nod to the preppy style we all associate with the pop icon. Safe to say, we're pleased to see that she's dressing sensibly for January weather and wrapping up warm as the weather in Missouri is struggling to reach double figures.

© Getty Images Taylor and her Louis Vuitton accessories head to the game

For accessories, Taylor plumped for a chain-strap handbag by, you guessed it, Louis Vuitton that matched the gold accents on her jacket plus a pair of gold hoop earrings and some delicate bracelets. To top off the look, chunky black boots. She attended the game with her brother Austin and her parents Scott and Andrea.

Taylor’s signature red lip was spotted (perfectly matching her tights may we add), and she opted for her tried-and-tested formula of winged eyeliner for a touch of drama, plus long loose blonde waves. As the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don't fix it.