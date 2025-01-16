Katie Holmes' wide-leg jeans are the ultimate street style hack

When it doubt, denim. That is, according to Katie Holmes, who once again hit the streets of New York on Wednesday bearing her nonchalant style for all to see.

The actress has cemented an impressive street style archive as of late, spanning Breton stripe tees to oversized beanies and more. Her latest offering slotted neatly into this newfound reputation, consisting of a longline black coat and wide-leg jeans featuring contrast stitch detailing and a dramatic silhouette.

The Broadway veteran braced the ongoing wave of paparazzi in the utmost style, completing her low-key look with her signature cat-eye sunglasses, some cream-coloured sneakers and towering charcoal beanie that perched atop her brunette mermaid waves.

© GC Images The actress sported her beloved beanie

In her hands, the mother-of-one clasped her morning coffee, the most essential of accessories, while holding a black leather tote bag over her right shoulder.

The bag in question was Aspinal of London’s ‘East West Tote Bag,’ showcasing an ebony colourway, a spacious design, long straps and a handcrafted construction made from full-grain leather. Perfect for everyday strolls in the Big Apple.

© GC Images Katie has mastered the art of low-key street style

Katie is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Our Town as Mrs. Webb. She's performing alongside Zoey Deutch, who plays her daughter Emily, and Jim Parsons, who plays the Stage Manager.

According to the show’s website: “In Wilder’s timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive.”

“Starring four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons, Our Town returns to Broadway for the first time in over 20 years. Hailed by Edward Albee as ‘the greatest American play ever written,’ Thornton Wilder‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will shine in a momentous new production. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, this is an Our Town for our time.”