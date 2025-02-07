Lady Eliza Spencer channels bridal chic in beachy co-ord

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are living the high life. The twin nieces of Princess Diana are currently lapping up the sunset-stroked shorelines of the Maldives, providing their fellow style insiders with ample outfit inspiration to inhale.

On Thursday, Lady Eliza shared a series of scenic beachside snaps to her social media, generously offering a glimpse into her out-of-office getaway.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a panoramic stroll down the beach with her long-term partner Channing Millerd, sporting a linen combination that oozed leisurely luxury. She paired some ivory-hued shorts with a matching button-down shirt, both cut from the breezy holiday-appropriate material.

Lady Eliza topped off her ensemble with some bow-dotted flip flops in a pale pink hue, sticking to her bridal-esque colour palette which matched the gloriously white swathes of beach upon which she meandered.

© @elizaspencer Lady Eliza is living it up in the Maldives

She wore her platinum blonde hair down loose, free to catch the breeze of the Indian Ocean and opted for a fresh-faced beauty blend that highlighted her naturally striking features.

Her partner Channing complemented her chosen attire, slipping into a navy button-down shirt and white shorts to match his glamorous girlfriend.

© @elizaspencer The socialite looked radiant in white

Also included in Lady Eliza’s Instagram post were pictorial peaks inside of the refined hotel in which they were staying, spanning palm-tree-lined beaches, vibrant coral reefs, candle-lit dinners enjoyed al fresco and exquisite villas complete with crystal-clear private pools.

The divinely opulent haunt housing the sisters is none other than Joali Being. The spot is the first wellness island of its kind in the Maldives, the go-to destination of those seeking a hefty dose of luxury during their time off.

The website reads: “Nestled on the secluded island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, amid crystalline lagoons, pristine beaches and lush coconut palms, Joali Being is a 40-minute seaplane journey from Malé International Airport. With 68 villas, each with its own butler or ‘Jadugar, we are the region’s first wellbeing island of its kind.”

If it’s good enough for the Spencer twins, it’s good enough for us. Redirecting to Skyscanner…