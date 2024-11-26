Lady Eliza Spencer just wore the perfect affordable party season mini dress

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer are constantly providing us with a double dousing of style inspiration whenever they step out.

The aristocratic twins and nieces of the late Princess Diana, are two young royals who seamlessly blend sophistication with contemporary styling. Often they sport a 'same but different' sartorial agenda, wearing outfits in similar colours or style, but with their own personal flai.

In their latest outing, the two were totally style opposites, and Eliza's mini dress is the affordable party dress you need for this season

The 32-year-old oozed It-girl glamour for a dinner with Australian beverage brand Bird in Hand, at Sparrow Italia in Mayfair. She opted for a LBD featuring long sleeves, classic lapels, a pearl and diamante corset design across the midriff and pearls along the cuff of subtlety fluted sleeves. The piece perfectly balanced timeless tailoring with a dashing of dramatic elegance.

© @ameliaspencer15 Amelia stunned in a mini dress by Lavish Alice

The piece was from British statement dressing label Lavish Alice. Retailing for less than £200 at full price, it's currently on sale for just £118.80.

© @ameliaspencer15 Eliza and Amelia attended a dinner at Sparrow Italia in Mayfair

The little black dress is the ultimate wardrobe classic. Versatile, classy, and timeless, it's the ultimate investment, as it can be worn in multiple ways for many occasions.

According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste". And that is exactly what it became, earning its spot in the wardrobe of practically every fashionista.

© Lavish Alice Clara dress - Lavish Alice

This season, plenty of A-list icons have schooled us in styling the LBD for autumn/winter 2024.

Victoria Beckham styled hers with an oversized blazer and court heels, Dua Lipa paired hers with this season's coveted lace tights and a pair of knee-high boots, and Jennifer Lopez opted for a daring plunge-neck piece by designer label Numeroventuno.

Eliza's perfect piece is the ultimate party season piece that will become your go-to for many season's to come.