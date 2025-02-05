Did Lady Eliza Spencer just soft-launch her engagement with a new ring?

The Spencer sisters are a bountiful source of It-girl inspiration. From sun-drunk holidays in the tropics to glimmering Nadine Merabi dresses, decadent Chopard shoots and hotly-anticipated fashion week appearances, the duo have mastered the art of chic-than-chic living.

This also applies to their love lives. Following Lady Amelia Spencer’s picture perfect 2023 wedding, the socialite set have been keeping an eye out for any hint of wedding bells for Lady Eliza Spencer.

The model has been with her partner Channing Millerd for eight years, and on Tuesday, it looked as if the couple had taken their relationship to the next level.

© @elizaspencer Princess Diana's niece wore a sleek bank on her wedding ring finger

Lady Eliza shared a scenic photo of her and her long-term boyfriend on Instagram, capturing a sunset-painted moment in the Maldives.

Princess Diana's niece was pictured embracing her beau, while sporting a white shirt dress featuring wrap detailing and a mini silhouette. A pair of co-ordinating white sandals with studded bow detailing perfectly leaned into her subtle bridal aesthetic.

While she kept her jewellery selection minimal, our attention was drawn to a sleek diamond-dotted band worn on her wedding ring finger, which could either be a teasing fashion statement or a first glimpse of wedding planning.

© @elizaspencer The couple have been lapping up the sunset-drunk landscape of the Maldives

Lady Eliza captured the romantic series: “Chasing sunsets,” prompting her inner circle of friends and family to flock to her comments section to marvel at her luxury getaway.

As mentioned, fans of the twins have been keenly itching for another bridal bash to take place. Lady Amelia raised the bar when she wed her now-husband Greg Mallett back in March 2023, saying ‘I do’ while bathed in the golden glow of the South African sunset.

"It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," the bride told HELLO! of their spectacular day, which took place on a mountain top in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape, at Quoin Rock Manor House.

The awe-inspiring panoramic views were topped only by Lady Amelia herself, who was captivating in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress.