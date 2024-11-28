Lady Eliza Spencer is party season perfection in glitzy 'Diana' mini dress

Lady Eliza Spencer is back once again influencing our party season wishlists for autumn/winter 2024.

Princess Diana's niece and her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer constantly combine royal glamour with fashion-forward silhouettes, giving us endless sartorial inspiration for the season ahead.

On Wednesday, the two stepped out at the Cafe Royal in Mayfair, for a lavish dinner to celebrate Mexican luxury interiors fragrance brand Aromaria's UK flagship store launch.

Eliza stunned in the 'Diana' bow mini dress by Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance.

© Kirk Truman Eliza oozed glamour in Rebecca Vallance

The glamorous piece, crafted from glitzy corded lace sequins features, a fitted bodice with an A-line skirt to create a flattering silhouette and a row of black bows along the chest, incorporating a touch of balletcore whilst remaining completely sophisticated.

She simply paired the piece with sheer black tights and velvety court shoes, letting her stellar dress do all the talking.

Her twin sister also oozed opulence in a daring see-through lace body suit with a high neck, paired with a black wrap-around skirt, sheer tights and black pumps. The duo embodied their signature 'same but different' style agenda. Also in attendance was Amelia's husband Greg Mallett and Eliza's partner Channing Millerd.

© Kirk Truman Eliza and Amelia attended the Aromaria London flagship store launch celebration dinner

Eliza is providing plenty of little black dress inspiration for this season, the wardrobe classic which Coco Chanel first made a style statement almost 100 years ago.

She opted for an affordable LBD featuring long sleeves, classic lapels, a pearl and diamante corset design across the midriff and pearls along the cuff of subtlety fluted sleeves - a piece perfectly balanced timeless tailoring with a dashing of dramatic elegance. The dress was from British statement dressing label Lavish Alice. Retailing for less than £200 at full price, it's currently on sale for just £118.80.

© @ameliaspencer Eliza stunned in a mini dress by Lavish Alice

The stylish socialite is continuing to prove that she and her sister are serious sartorial muses.