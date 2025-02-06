The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, shop and watch this February

Ah, February. Whilst it's a welcomed relief that January is finally over (why does Jan always feel 45 days long?), we've still got a way to go before warmer weather and the sun setting past 6pm.

Fear not, we've compiled a curated collection of the chicest things to do to combat those winter blues.

From newly launched spring-ready shopping collections to Valentine's Day dinner spots, Galentine's Day masterclasses and brand-new luxury wellness spots for some much-needed zen, read below our pick of the coolest things to do, see, eat and shop this February 2025.

(PS: If you're a culture vulture, be ready to be the coolest person in the room: Sign up for The Radar newsletter, and every Monday, we’ll drop the latest buzz on the hottest restaurants, epic events, and all the juicy stuff happening around town right into your inbox. Don't miss out—join the fun and stay in the know.)

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Dear Frances' Balla Mesh in candy The mesh ballerina shoe craze has reigned supreme for the last few seasons, and style pioneers Dear Frances have released the perfect candy colour iteration to put a serious spring in your step. Powder pink hues are set to be a major SS25 trend, so get these while you can. Whilst stocks last, they also come with the cutest matching bag - run, don't walk... SHOP NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO WELLNESS: The Method Wellness studio On February 3, The Method launched a brand new studio on Westbourne Grove that offers four new fitness class concepts: DFlow, Blast, Beat Cardio and Ballet Boost, with classes being taught by world-class instructors in ballet, yoga, dance, HIIT and pilates, fusing classic techniques with a fitness edge. West London wellness girlies: this one's for you.

WHERE TO DINE: Hotel Il Pellicano's residence at Claridge's If you're after a slice of dolce vita this February (aren't we all?), then legendary hotel Claridge's has got you covered. The iconic London institute has joined forces with Tuscany's finest Hotel Il Pellicano for a culinary residency from Monday 17 - Saturday 22 only. "Bringing some much-welcomed sunshine to London during the winter months, Chef Michelino Gioia and his team will serve up an abundance of Tuscany’s flavoursome ingredients with his signature Italian dishes, alongside legendary barman Federico Morosi, who’ll be mixing up some of his famous cocktails," explains Claridge's. BOOK NOW

BOOK HERE WHERE TO GALENTINE'S: Beam's Make-up Masterclass On Saturday, February 8, inclusive makeup salon Beam in Belgravia is hosting an interactive masterclass. Led by its expert makeup artists, attendees will be guided through a range of pro techniques, personalised tips, and product hacks, from subtle daytime looks to bold, creative statements. A ticket includes a variety of goodies, from champagne on arrival to a full-sized lipgloss and a 30% discount voucher to book your Beam treatment.

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Next x Frankie Thorp collection T-shirt In perfect time for National Margarita Day on February 22, Next has released the first product in its SS25 collaboration with London-based artist Frankie Thorp - a Spicy Marg graphic tee that has gone straight to the top of my wishlist. If this T-shirt is anything to go by, the collection is going to sell out in no time... SHOP HERE

BOOK NOW WHERE TO ZHUZH: Taylor Taylor London "In desperate need of a restorative blow-dry, cut or colour? Taylor Taylor has got you covered," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "The beloved beauty haunt has salons across London and is home to an army of skilled specialised hair stylists and colour technicians. Relax among the salons’ luxury vintage aesthetic peppered with plush furnishings and gold walls while your new dazzling ‘do comes to life before your eyes."

WHERE TO VALENTINE'S: Amélie Belgravia-based restaurant Amelie brings a slice of Provencial glamour to the heart of London. In celebration of love this February, they're offering two separate set menus: one for Valentine's Day and one for Galentine's Day (though of course, a dinner date with the girls doesn't mean the V-Day menu is out of bounds). The Valentine’s Day Menu (£145pp) features delights including an Amuse-Bouche, Steak Tartare, Oscietra Caviar, and Crab, whilst the Galentine’s Day Menu (£95pp) includes Yellowtail Tartare, Crab & Caviar, Grilled Chicken, Sea Bass and more. BOOK NOW



SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - BEAUTY: "One year after Pat McGrath’s viral runway moment for Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024, the legendary makeup artist shatters beauty boundaries with Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask," says Aaliyah Harry, H! Fashion's Beauty Writer, "A revolutionary peel-off formula that mirrors the high-fashion glam from the comfort of your own home."