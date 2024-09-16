Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer ooze after-hours glamour at LFW party

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Swathes of London’s fashion elite swept through the doors of Mayfair’s 1 Hotel on Sunday night, primed for the Perfect Magazine x Grey Goose Altius London Fashion Week party.

Included among the exclusive set was Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, who amped up the after-hours glamour for the high-octane affair.

The twin nieces of the late Princess Diana both opted for sleek, all-black looks, executing a lesson in conventional party dressing.

© Getty The twins attended the Perfect Magazine x Grey Goose Altius London Fashion Week party

Lady Amelia slipped into a suave blazer dress, complete with an oversized fit, streamlined lapels and a midnight black hue. She paired the tailored garment with some sheer tights, leather heeled boots and a shimmering silver evening bag.

Lady Eliza visually complemented her sister, sporting a sumptuous velvet gown featuring short puff sleeves, asymmetrical lace panels, a layered, draped neckline and a floor-skimming silhouette.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer opted for a suited aesthetic © Getty Lady Eliza Spencer sported a lace-velvet gown

Also in attendance at Perfect’s highly-anticipated bash were Romeo Beckham, Ella Eyre, Tigerlily Taylor, Mahalia, AJ Odudu and Bimini Bon Boulash.

The stylish socialites have had a jam-packed week, filled with fashion week appearances and party invites.

© Getty The nieces of Princess Diana opted for contrasting aesthetics at London Fashion Week

On Saturday, the twins attended Paul Costelloe's latest show, ‘Le Ciel Est Bleu,’ celebrating 40 years of the designer's presence at LFW.

While the sisters share a famous family name in the British social sphere, their outfit choices were noticeably different.

Lady Eliza channelled Parisian femininity in a crisp white tailored jacket that showcased clean lines and oversized buttons. The structured jacket, which flared at the waist, was paired with a mini-skirt adorned with intricate floral details.

Au contraire, Lady Amelia opted for a look that fully embraced a more classic British countryside aesthetic. A tailored jacket in a rich brown tweed, which radiated structured military vibes with a feminine twist, was the socialite’s evening attire of choice,