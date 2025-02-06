Romeo Beckham declares Hermès decor a luxury living essential

Not many would contemplate dropping a grand on a single cushion. But then again, not many are Romeo Beckham.

The middle son of David and Victoria Beckham has impeccable taste, we know that much to be true. Yet, it seems that the 22-year-old’s aesthetic prowess extends to interior design. Are we surprised? Considering his style-saturated DNA, not one bit.

On Wednesday, the Balenciaga model kicked back at his London pad, offering his online followers a quick glimpse into his refined home.

© @romeobeckham Romeo opted for a touch of Hermès

Romeo curled up on the sofa, sheathed in Utah-based brand Bad Son’s hoodie featuring an apple green hue with all-over futuristic circular detailing. He completed her low-key look with a simple grey ribbed beanie and a white T-shirt layered underneath his hype-worthy zip-up.

Beside him perched Hermès’ ‘Avalon Pillow’ in a monochrome checked colourways, showcasing the house’s signature ‘H’ logo print. Crafted in Scotland, the luxury piece is constructed from a sumptuous cashmere-wool blend, perfect for ensuing any interior space with cosy charm.

Behind the former footballer was a black and white print of basketball legend Michal Jordan, which was flanked by a modern white kitchen that leaned into Gen Z’s never-ending love affair with ‘Quiet Luxury.’

© GC Images The middle Beckham brother has impeccable taste

Romeo’s dose of downtime is much deserved. The Notting Hill dweller has enjoyed a jam-packed week following his father’s BOSS event - at a star-studded event which was hosted in London's Lightroom.

Since then, the middle Beckham brother has split his time between Oxfordshire’s Soho Farmhouse, West London and Istanbul, where he lapped up the vibrant Turkish culture alongside his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

DJ and model Kim has also been involved in the action, even giving Romeo a run for his money in the style department.

On Wednesday, she was pictured trotting down Holland Park Avenue with a petite French Bull Dog (the fashion clan’s canine of choice), sporting a pair of grey Stussy tracksuit bottoms paired with a matching sweatshirt, a large mint blue wool scarf and a pair of vibrant tangerine-toned UGG boots. Inspired? So are we.