Amal Clooney's most iconic fashion moments of all time

Amal Clooney oozes glamour, regardless of the occassion. The British-Lebanese human rights lawyer, who married George Clooney in 2014, is constantly turning heads with her stellar wardrobe.
From custom Valentino to vintage Alexander McQueen, wearing the biggest trends of the moment to schooling us in styling jumpsuits. She never misses with her effortlessly elegant looks.
Amal Clooney's best style moments of all time:
Amal Clooney in... her pre-wedding outfit
In the days before she married Hollywood's biggest bachelor, the then-Amal Alamuddin wore the chicest striped Dolce and Gabbana dress.
Amal Clooney at... her civil ceremony
Before wearing an incredible Oscar De La Renta wedding gown, Amal wore a cream two-piece suit with a navy trim paired with a matching hat from Stella McCartney. The 2014 Sofia Richie of excellently elegant wedding looks.
Amal Clooney in... her post-wedding outfit
For her first outing as Mrs Clooney, Amal kept the bridal vibes going in a stunning Giambattista Valli Haute Couture lace mini dress.
Amal Clooney at... Venice Film Festival 2017
Making the case for pastels on the red carpet, Amal looked etheral in a lavender Atelier Versace gown
Amal Clooney... in Edinburgh
Amal could perhaps recieve the crown for the queen of jumpsuits. Showing us how to wear them since 2019, she wore the most elegant navy Stella McCartney all-in-one in 2019.
Amal Clooney in... Vintage Stephane Rolland
For the Prince's Trust 2019 at Buckingham Palace, Amal looked ultra elegant in a white gown with an asymmetrical cape sleeve from Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland's Spring 2007 collection.
Amal Clooney in... 16Arlington
Looking like a real life princess, Amal stole the red carpet in a custom16Arlington sequinned gown paired with diamond dangle earrings at the BFI Festival in 2021.
Amal Clooney at... The Prince's Trust Awards 2022
Amal matched her dress to the red carpet at the Prince's Trust Awards in 2022. She stunned in a vintage style strapless gown with statement red flowers paired with white accessories.
Amal Clooney at... 180 Strand
She has a penchant for yellow, and oozed glamour heading to the Trouble in Paradise premiere afterparty in London wearing a mustard mini dress with metallic heels.
Amal Clooney in... Atelier Versace
At the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards, Amal channelled vintage glamour in a champagne fringe dress.
Amal Clooney in.. Del Core
She was the belle of the ball at the 2022 Academy Museum gala, wearing a jaw-dropping green dress from Milan-based fashion house Del Core.
Amal Clooney in... Sicilian Summer Glam
On a trip to Italy in summer 2023, Amal schooled us in holiday glam wearing a sequin mini dress paired with perfectly loose-waved tresses.
Amal Clooney in... Glamorous Gold
Amal stunned at the We Choose Earth conference in a yellow-gold jumpsuit paired with gold metallic heels - 2023's biggest accessories trend.
Amal Clooney in... a Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
At the Prince's Trust Awards 2023, Amal wore an Atelier Versace wide leg jumpsuit with a chic black waistband.