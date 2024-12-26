Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments of 2024

There's global style icons, and then there's Amal Clooney.

The human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney is a sophisticated fashion muse, and the most impressive part of her wardrobe choices is that she doesn't even use a stylist.

In an interview with Access before The Boys in The Boat premiere at the end of 2023, George gushed over his wife and said: “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs and I’m embarrassed,” he said. “You know my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”

This year she's sported some of the most coveted brands on the planet - many of which we've see on repeat throughout her years in the spotlight including her go-to designer label Versace.

As we edge into the final week of 2024, we look back at her best fashion moments of the year.

© Daniele Venturelli Fashion's Favourite Butter Yellow Amal stunned at this year's Venice Film Festival. She opted for a buttery yellow Atelier Versace maxi dress when debuting her Sophia Loren-inspired honey blonde locks.



© Instagram/@raqueldinizofficial Green Goddess Amal showed us exactly how to outfit repeat with this etheral green dress. Whilst this image is from 2023, she was also spotted in Venice wearing it this year. She swapped out the gold drop earrings pictured for a diamond pair with a similar silhouette, and opted for a green pearl micro clutch bag.

© @dimitrishair The Date Night LBD In images shared by her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos on Instagram, Amal stunned on a date night with George wearing a flouncy black mini dress paired with diamond drop earrings and a statement red lip.