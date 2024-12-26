Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments of 2024
Amal Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2024 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)© GC Images

Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments of 2024

The human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney has had some stellar style moments this year

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
There's global style icons, and then there's Amal Clooney

The human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney is a sophisticated fashion muse, and the most impressive part of her wardrobe choices is that she doesn't even use a stylist. 

In an interview with Access before The Boys in The Boat premiere at the end of 2023, George gushed over his wife and said: “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs and I’m embarrassed,” he said. “You know my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”

This year she's sported some of the most coveted brands on the planet - many of which we've see on repeat throughout her years in the spotlight including her go-to designer label Versace. 

As we edge into the final week of 2024, we look back at her best fashion moments of the year. 

Amal's transition towards lighter shades has been a masterclass in subtle, yet striking, hair transformations© Daniele Venturelli

Fashion's Favourite Butter Yellow

Amal stunned at this year's Venice Film Festival. She opted for a buttery yellow Atelier Versace maxi dress when debuting her Sophia Loren-inspired honey blonde locks.


Amal was photographed with Raquel Diniz wearing the same dress she wore in 2023© Instagram/@raqueldinizofficial

Green Goddess

Amal showed us exactly how to outfit repeat with this etheral green dress. Whilst this image is from 2023, she was also spotted in Venice wearing it this year. She swapped out the gold drop earrings pictured for a diamond pair with a similar silhouette, and opted for a green pearl micro clutch bag. 

The Date Night LBD © @dimitrishair

The Date Night LBD

In images shared by her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos on Instagram, Amal stunned on a date night with George wearing a flouncy black mini dress paired with diamond drop earrings and a statement red lip.

Amal Clooney is seen attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images)© Adrian Edwards

Black Velvet

At the 2024 Albie Awards, Amal exuded glamour in a velvet black fitted gown featuring a sculpted V-shaped neckline, a gathered skirt and an elegant train, adding a touch of drama to her showstopping look.

