Halle Berry's sheer lace midi skirt takes office-chic to daring new heights

Just when you thought the hype surrounding ‘Office Siren’ style had started to die down, Halle Berry hits the streets in the most captivating work-chic look we’ve seen to date.

The seasoned Hollywood pro enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City on Tuesday, looking to classic workwear silhouettes and prints as inspiration for her latest look.

The 58-year-old layered up in a pinstriped blazer featuring a subtly oversized fit, a softly cinched waist, a traditional double-breasted cut and a striking all-over print, which she coolly paired with a sheer black midi skirt.

© GC Images Halle Berry was spotted out in NYC

The transparent piece showcased a flirtatious lace trim that effortlessly leaned into the underwear-as-outerwear trend. Beneath the 90s-inspired skirt, the actress wore a matching semi-sheer bodysuit, marrying sultry glamour and in-office elegance in one single outfit.

The former Catwoman star defied the dated narrative of ‘dressing one’s age’ in the on-trend look, which was elevated by a pair of point-toe stilettos and a selection of chunky gold jewels including a chain necklace with a drop pendant and some petite hoop earrings.

© GC Images The actress served up 'Office Siren' style in all-black

Halle clasped her mobile phone in her right hand, inadvertently adding to her power boss aesthetic. She wore her caramel-tinted hair down loose in her signature choppy straightened style and opted for a natural yet glowing beauty blend.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok as of late, you’ll be aware of the ‘Office Siren’ movement that has taken workspaces by storm.

© Love Actually Love Actually, 2003

The trend is less about HR approval and more about turning the boardroom into your personal catwalk. Think slinky pencil skirts, barely-buttoned blouses, and towering heels with a sexy slingback. Corporate - but make it coquettish.

Several celebrities have toyed with the term. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are in the midst of a skinny sunglasses craze, while Billie Eilish and Maisie Williams rarely pass up the opportunity to debut a tailored ensemble with a touch of flair.

Coinciding with the release of Nicole Kidman’s latest onscreen endeavour Babygirl, the trend resonated with those craving a touch of scandal in the office. And boy, did it deliver.