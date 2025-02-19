Skip to main contentSkip to footer
58-year-old Halle Berry's sheer lace midi skirt takes office-chic to daring new heights
Halle Berry's sheer lace midi skirt takes office-chic to daring new heights

The Hollywood veteran leaned into the Babygirl-approved trend

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Just when you thought the hype surrounding ‘Office Siren’ style had started to die down, Halle Berry hits the streets in the most captivating work-chic look we’ve seen to date.

The seasoned Hollywood pro enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City on Tuesday, looking to classic workwear silhouettes and prints as inspiration for her latest look. 

The 58-year-old layered up in a pinstriped blazer featuring a subtly oversized fit, a softly cinched waist, a traditional double-breasted cut and a striking all-over print, which she coolly paired with a sheer black midi skirt.

Halle Berry spotted out in NYC© GC Images
Halle Berry was spotted out in NYC

The transparent piece showcased a flirtatious lace trim that effortlessly leaned into the underwear-as-outerwear trend. Beneath the 90s-inspired skirt, the actress wore a matching semi-sheer bodysuit, marrying sultry glamour and in-office elegance in one single outfit.

The former Catwoman star defied the dated narrative of ‘dressing one’s age’ in the on-trend look, which was elevated by a pair of point-toe stilettos and a selection of chunky gold jewels including a chain necklace with a drop pendant and some petite hoop earrings. 

halle berry serving up 'Office Siren' style in all-black© GC Images
The actress served up 'Office Siren' style in all-black

Halle clasped her mobile phone in her right hand, inadvertently adding to her power boss aesthetic. She wore her caramel-tinted hair down loose in her signature choppy straightened style and opted for a natural yet glowing beauty blend.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok as of late, you’ll be aware of the ‘Office Siren’ movement that has taken workspaces by storm. 

Love Actually, 2003© Love Actually
Love Actually, 2003

The trend is less about HR approval and more about turning the boardroom into your personal catwalk. Think slinky pencil skirts, barely-buttoned blouses, and towering heels with a sexy slingback. Corporate - but make it coquettish.

Several celebrities have toyed with the term. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are in the midst of a skinny sunglasses craze, while Billie Eilish and Maisie Williams rarely pass up the opportunity to debut a tailored ensemble with a touch of flair. 

Coinciding with the release of Nicole Kidman’s latest onscreen endeavour Babygirl, the trend resonated with those craving a touch of scandal in the office. And boy, did it deliver.

