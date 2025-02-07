15 times Taylor Swift effortlessly nailed street style

What a time to be alive for die-hard Swifties.

Taylor Swift fans have been on a rollercoaster ride this past year, with her ground-breaking Eras tour dominating ever corner of pop culture. Following her long-term battle to take back the rights to her own material, the singer has remained the focus of the public’s imagination for quite some time, with fans and fellow stars alike heralding her heroic actions.

In the spirit of Swiftie sensationalism, we’ve decided to analsye not only Taylor's musical influence but also her grip on fashion. It’s no secret that she is a certified fashion girlie, as her wardrobe has spanned cowgirl western-wear to preppy 2010s concoctions and so much more across the years.

© Getty Taylor Swift is one of the best-selling artists of all time

Throughout her reign, the global superstar has pioneered iconic silhouettes such as the skater skirt, the traditional Oxford brogue, and the recurring humble Breton striped long-sleeve. Unlike her glitzy on-stage archive that orbits around sequinned bodysuits and billowing gowns, Taylor’s everyday style is more understated, without ever sacrificing the ability to impress.

So, without further ado, sit back, relax, and enjoy this deep dive into Taylor Swift’s best street-style moments to date.

Taylor Swift's best street style outfits:

© GC Images Stripes and Pleats Taylor enjoyed a meander through New York in a pleated mini skirt, leather loafers, an oversized boyfriend shirt, and a baseball cap.

© GC Images Sporty Spice The global pop star served up Princess Diana style in cycling shorts and an oversized graphic T-shirt.

© GC Images Meshing Well Taylor enjoyed a date night out with boyfriend Travis Kelce, sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top paired with a leather mini skirt.

© GC Images Rugby Girl The singer admitted that she loves the English, but it seems her penchant for British culture extends to fashion as well. She dazzled in a rugby shirt mini dress - merging classic English charm with preppy undertones.

UFO Uniform A personal favourite of ours, Taylor graced the scene at the VMAs after-party in a striking alien-inspired custom set by Monse.

© Getty Images Monogram Magic All eyes were on Taylor and her NFL star beau as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, successfully marched their way to the Super Bowl. For the event, the singer wore Louis Vuitton, donning an oversized black jacquard knit jacket emblazoned with the French fashion house’s all-over monogram.

© Getty Images Versace Vision Tay-Tay brought New York style to Kansas City as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Versace. She turned heads in a timeless red-and-black plaid $5,000 ensemble by the maison, featuring a mini skirt and matching jacket paired with a sleek black silk corset by Victoria’s Secret.



© GC Images Reformation Brogues As she arrived for a recording session a few days later, the 35-year-old sported a ditsy print corset featuring sweet ruby blooms set against a cream backdrop, structure tailoring and a scoop neckline. She paired the popular piece with some black shorts featuring a relaxed fit that perfectly contrasted the rigid fit of her top and slingback Reformation brogues.



© GC Images All-White Wonder Taylor channeled fairycore in 2022 as she was spotted in a white two-piece featuring a sweetheart silhouette top and a coordinating midi skirt.



© GC Images Celestial Chic Taylor dazzled in a silk blue celestial mini dress as she attended the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after-party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea, New York.

© GC Images Pinstripe Perfection The beloved singer looked perfect in pinstripes as she waved at crowds outside the Beacon Theatre in New York.

© GC Images Thinking Pink The star served tourist chic in a large hot pink hoodie that boasted a graphic print of New York as she was pictured stepping out in the Big Apple.

© GC Images Breton Brilliance A sartorial Francophile, Taylor blasted onto the music scene armed with Breton stripes. The singer often debuted a French-inspired look, like the one above which featured a scoop-neck top and denim shorts.



Striped Sensation Another example of Taylor's penchant for stripes, the star coolly graced the New York streets in platform heels, hot pants and a long sleeve top.