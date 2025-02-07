15 times Taylor Swift effortlessly nailed street style

Taylor Swift fans have been on a rollercoaster ride this past year, with her ground-breaking Eras tour dominating ever corner of pop culture. Following her long-term battle to take back the rights to her own material, the singer has remained the focus of the public’s imagination for quite some time, with fans and fellow stars alike heralding her heroic actions.
In the spirit of Swiftie sensationalism, we’ve decided to analsye not only Taylor's musical influence but also her grip on fashion. It’s no secret that she is a certified fashion girlie, as her wardrobe has spanned cowgirl western-wear to preppy 2010s concoctions and so much more across the years.
Throughout her reign, the global superstar has pioneered iconic silhouettes such as the skater skirt, the traditional Oxford brogue, and the recurring humble Breton striped long-sleeve. Unlike her glitzy on-stage archive that orbits around sequinned bodysuits and billowing gowns, Taylor’s everyday style is more understated, without ever sacrificing the ability to impress.
So, without further ado, sit back, relax, and enjoy this deep dive into Taylor Swift’s best street-style moments to date.
Taylor Swift's best street style outfits:
Stripes and Pleats
Taylor enjoyed a meander through New York in a pleated mini skirt, leather loafers, an oversized boyfriend shirt, and a baseball cap.
Sporty Spice
The global pop star served up Princess Diana style in cycling shorts and an oversized graphic T-shirt.
Meshing Well
Taylor enjoyed a date night out with boyfriend Travis Kelce, sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top paired with a leather mini skirt.
Rugby Girl
The singer admitted that she loves the English, but it seems her penchant for British culture extends to fashion as well. She dazzled in a rugby shirt mini dress - merging classic English charm with preppy undertones.
UFO Uniform
A personal favourite of ours, Taylor graced the scene at the VMAs after-party in a striking alien-inspired custom set by Monse.
Monogram Magic
All eyes were on Taylor and her NFL star beau as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, successfully marched their way to the Super Bowl. For the event, the singer wore Louis Vuitton, donning an oversized black jacquard knit jacket emblazoned with the French fashion house’s all-over monogram.
Versace Vision
Tay-Tay brought New York style to Kansas City as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Versace. She turned heads in a timeless red-and-black plaid $5,000 ensemble by the maison, featuring a mini skirt and matching jacket paired with a sleek black silk corset by Victoria’s Secret.
Reformation Brogues
As she arrived for a recording session a few days later, the 35-year-old sported a ditsy print corset featuring sweet ruby blooms set against a cream backdrop, structure tailoring and a scoop neckline. She paired the popular piece with some black shorts featuring a relaxed fit that perfectly contrasted the rigid fit of her top and slingback Reformation brogues.
All-White Wonder
Taylor channeled fairycore in 2022 as she was spotted in a white two-piece featuring a sweetheart silhouette top and a coordinating midi skirt.
Celestial Chic
Taylor dazzled in a silk blue celestial mini dress as she attended the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after-party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea, New York.
Pinstripe Perfection
The beloved singer looked perfect in pinstripes as she waved at crowds outside the Beacon Theatre in New York.
Thinking Pink
The star served tourist chic in a large hot pink hoodie that boasted a graphic print of New York as she was pictured stepping out in the Big Apple.
Breton Brilliance
A sartorial Francophile, Taylor blasted onto the music scene armed with Breton stripes. The singer often debuted a French-inspired look, like the one above which featured a scoop-neck top and denim shorts.
Striped Sensation
Another example of Taylor's penchant for stripes, the star coolly graced the New York streets in platform heels, hot pants and a long sleeve top.
Shorts Supremacy
If we can glean anything from this list, it's the fact that Taylor really likes shorts. She once again opted for a blue heel to complement some monochrome shorts, complete with a simple black tank top.
