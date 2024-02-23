Meghan Markle just joined the suede bag trend, and we need one for this season

We can always rely on the Duchess of Sussex to step out with something that goes straight onto our sartorial wishlists (or something similar but more affordable, considering she's a designer dressing muse).

For her latest outing - a lunch with Claire Waight Keller (her wedding dress designer and the former creative director of Givenchy), the stylish royal nailed winter chic in navy straight-leg trousers by Ulla Johnson styled with a turtleneck top, her go-to blue/black flats by Aquazzura, and a camel-coloured Max Mara coat thrown over the top.

The pièce de résistance was her limited edition suede bag from Cesta Collective, which she carried under her arm (the It-girl way to carry a bag as proven by the runways of recent fashion seasons).

The luxurious, smooth texture of a suede bag can elevate any outfit. Plus, the earthy colourways are perfect for both autumn/winter dressing, and fashion's current favourite classic and minimalistic aesthetic.

© Cesta Collective The Suede Clutch in Tobacco - Cesta Collective

If you're looking to purchase a new bag, suede bags are back on trend for any occasion, day or night, as proven by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

Last month, T-Swift stepped out at the Electric Lady recording studios in New York City pairing her casual-cool tailored coat from Gant's 240 Mulberry Street Collection with a cashmere dress and chunky boots - both by The Row. She completed her ensemble with the chicest suede bag in a light khaki hue by Manu Atelier.

© Getty Taylor Swift carried a hobo bag from Manu Atelier

The addition of her suede bag elevated the elegance of her casual-cool off-duty look.

Last year, Jennifer Lopez put the suede bag back on our radars just in time for this autumn/winter season. In true JLo style (we know she's the ultimate designer bag babe), she stepped out in a brown A.L.C. blazer paired with a white blouse and straight-leg jeans.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez oozed quiet luxury with a cognac suede Birkin

But the star of the show was her stunning cognac-coloured suede Birkin, rounding off a look that epitomised quiet luxury.

Proof from three style muses that suede bags are officially back with a bang.