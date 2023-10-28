Taylor Swift's mini skirt and leather blazer are all we want for autumn 2023

If you found out you'd reached billionaire status (one can dream, right?), what would your celebratory outfit of choice be?

Well, Taylor Swift chose the ultimate cool-girl ensemble in the colourway of the season. And even as non-billionaires (the furthest thing from it, actually), we’re pining over her stellar ensemble that would absolutely receive the seal of approval from the rest of the fashion set.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, TSwift has reached billionaire status, and is one of the few recording artists who have done so almost entirely from her music thanks to her record-breaking Eras tour and the concert's movie that hit cinemas earlier this month, making a whopping $92.8m in its opening weekend.

© Raymond Hall Taylor wore the chicest blazer and mini skirt combo

The evening after the report was published, Taylor stepped out in West Village, New York in a textured brown mini skirt paired with a tan leather blazer, layered with a black fitted top featuring a daringly low neckline.

She finished off the look with layers of gold chains, asymmetrical earrings and her signature matte red statement lip.

Her whole look oozed cool, and shades of brown are autumn’s go-to colour pallette. It was all over the autumn/winter 2023 catwalks back in February, with brands including Prada, 16Arlington, Saint Laurent and The Row all presenting pieces in various hues, from latte to chocolate.

© MEGA Taylor Swift in New York on October 27

In the A-list fashion sphere, brown mini skirts in particular have been the garment of choice for various occasions. Vanessa Hudgens wore a tonal camel ensemble with the chicest matching cape coat at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week, whilst Hailey Bieber wore a leather mini with a white base to party at Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday this October, and Jennifer Lopez wore a tan mini and platform boots ensemble in Los Angeles.

© Getty Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens sporting brown mini skirts this autumn

Though brown has been appearing on sartorial agendas since the end of summer, leather has made a mega resurgence just this week thanks to Kylie Jenner's new clothing line Khy, Rita Ora's head-to-toe leather look, and Dua Lipa wearing a grungey maxi dress whilst debuting a hair transformation we never expected.

A self-made billionaire whose outfits are bang on trend. We couldn't love Taylor anymore if we tried.