Taylor Swift's most memorable outfits of the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s record breaking Eras Tour has finally drawn to a close. Beginning in March 2023 in Arizona, over the course of 21 months she has performed an outstanding 149 shows across five continents.
Spotting a Swiftie fan heading to a concert was easy from a mile off - an array of sequins, feathers and cowboy boots and hats filled the streets while their wrists adorned homemade friendship bracelets - an ode to her song You’re on Your Own, Kid from the album Midnights.
You may also like
During her three-hour setlist, Taylor’s wardrobe mirrored the distinct phases of her albums and her evolution as an artist. From crystal adorned corsets to floaty, chiffon dresses, each look was carefully considered to reflect the different feel of each album.
As we mourn the fact the tour is finally over, we’re taking a look back and have rounded up the looks.
1/15
Arizona, 2023
To open the show, Taylor wore a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit adorned with pink and blue crystals and paired it with a pair of knee-high silver crystal Christian Louboutin boots. The bedazzled microphone was the finishing touch to tie it altogether.
2/15
California, 2023
Taylor also had a custom Atelier Versace crystal bodysuit in a gold and blue colourway, again paired with ombré Christian Louboutin boots to match.
3/15
Florida, 2024
She opted for an asymmetric catsuit designed by Roberto Cavalli which featured an intricate snake pattern intertwined down the one leg and up and across the body in a black and gold colourway - the black sequins resembling the snakes scales.
4/15
May, 2024
Wearing a bright orange and purple crystal encrusted Roberto Cavalli set, she wore mismatching boots to match the top and skirt combo.
5/15
November, 2024
Taylor wore a Zuhair Murad couture navy bodysuit, featuring a cut-out neck, beaded fringing and crystals adorning the look.
6/15
March, 2023
Wearing a red sequin Ashish coat, Taylor matched her microphone stand and guitar as well as her lipstick.
7/15
July, 2023
In a bright fuschia pink hue and the ultimate party look, she wore a Roberto Cavalli top and skirt adorned with beads, crystals and sequins.
8/15
November, 2023
Alberta Ferretti designed an array of looks for the tour, one being a green chiffon gown with leaf detailing around the cut-out and layers throughout the skirt.
9/15
March, 2023
Another look designed by Alberta Ferretti was a lilac flowing gown featuring a pleated finish with lace panels on the skirt.
10/15
March, 2024
Designed by Nicole + Felicia, her voluminous purple tiered tulle ballgown was scattered with crystal embellishments.
11/15
March, 2023
Sticking to the ballgown theme, Taylor wore a dusky pink toned gown made by Zuhair Murad. It’s square neckline and scattered sequin design was every little girls dream princess dress.
12/15
May, 2024
Opting for an all-black Vivenne Westwood ensemble, this bra and brief set with silver tuxedo jacket made a huge impact. During the tour, she wore the same set in white, too.
Opting for an all-black Vivenne Westwood ensemble, this bra and brief set with silver tuxedo jacket made a huge impact. During the tour, she wore the same set in white, too.
13/15
October, 2024
In another Roberto Cavalli design, Taylor wore a pink and blue iteration of the asymmetrical chiffon dress.
14/15
May, 2024
While dresses and bodysuits were quite the tour theme, we did spot a sparkly orange Versace blazer in the mix, worn with ombre crystal encrusted knee-high Christian Louboutin boots.
15/15
December, 2024
In a custom Vivienne Westwood dress, it featured lyrics from her song Fortnight written across the skirt, style of course, with Christian Louboutin ankle boots.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more