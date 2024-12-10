Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's best outfits of the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)© Kate Green

Taylor Swift's most memorable outfits of the Eras Tour

As the tour has finally wrapped, we take a look through her looks from bodysuits to ballgowns 

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift’s record breaking Eras Tour has finally drawn to a close. Beginning in March 2023 in Arizona, over the course of 21 months she has performed an outstanding 149 shows across five continents. 

Spotting a Swiftie fan heading to a concert was easy from a mile off - an array of sequins, feathers and cowboy boots and hats filled the streets while their wrists adorned homemade friendship bracelets - an ode to her song You’re on Your Own, Kid from the album Midnights.

During her three-hour setlist, Taylor’s wardrobe mirrored the distinct phases of her albums and her evolution as an artist. From crystal adorned corsets to floaty, chiffon dresses, each look was carefully considered to reflect the different feel of each album. 

As we mourn the fact the tour is finally over, we’re taking a look back and have rounded up the looks.

1/15

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)© Kevin Mazur

Arizona, 2023

To open the show, Taylor wore a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit adorned with pink and blue crystals and paired it with a pair of knee-high silver crystal Christian Louboutin boots. The bedazzled microphone was the finishing touch to tie it altogether.

2/15

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)© Allen J. Schaben

California, 2023

Taylor also had a custom Atelier Versace crystal bodysuit in a gold and blue colourway, again paired with ombré Christian Louboutin boots to match.

3/15

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)© John Shearer/TAS24

Florida, 2024

She opted for an asymmetric catsuit designed by Roberto Cavalli which featured an intricate snake pattern intertwined down the one leg and up and across the body in a black and gold colourway - the black sequins resembling the snakes scales.

4/15

May, 2024© Kevin Mazur/TAS24

May, 2024

Wearing a bright orange and purple crystal encrusted Roberto Cavalli set, she wore mismatching boots to match the top and skirt combo.

5/15

November, 2024© Kevin Mazur/TAS24

November, 2024

Taylor wore a Zuhair Murad couture navy bodysuit, featuring a cut-out neck, beaded fringing and crystals adorning the look. 

6/15

March, 2023© Kevin Winter

March, 2023

Wearing a red sequin Ashish coat, Taylor matched her microphone stand and guitar as well as her lipstick.

7/15

July, 2023© Fernando Leon/TAS23

July, 2023

In a bright fuschia pink hue and the ultimate party look, she wore a Roberto Cavalli top and skirt adorned with beads, crystals and sequins.

8/15

November, 2023© Buda Mendes/TAS23

November, 2023

Alberta Ferretti designed an array of looks for the tour, one being a green chiffon gown with leaf detailing around the cut-out and layers throughout the skirt. 

9/15

March, 2023© Kevin Mazur

March, 2023

Another look designed by Alberta Ferretti was a lilac flowing gown featuring a pleated finish with lace panels on the skirt.

10/15

March, 2024© Ashok Kumar/TAS24

March, 2024

Designed by Nicole + Felicia, her voluminous purple tiered tulle ballgown was scattered with crystal embellishments. 

11/15

March, 2023© John Shearer

March, 2023

Sticking to the ballgown theme, Taylor wore a dusky pink toned gown made by Zuhair Murad. It’s square neckline and scattered sequin design was every little girls dream princess dress.

12/15

May, 2024© Kevin Mazur/TAS24

May, 2024

Opting for an all-black Vivenne Westwood ensemble, this bra and brief set with silver tuxedo jacket made a huge impact. During the tour, she wore the same set in white, too. 

13/15

October, 2024© John Shearer/TAS24

October, 2024

In another Roberto Cavalli design, Taylor wore a pink and blue iteration of the asymmetrical chiffon dress. 

14/15

May, 2024© Kevin Mazur/TAS24

May, 2024

While dresses and bodysuits were quite the tour theme, we did spot a sparkly orange Versace blazer in the mix, worn with ombre crystal encrusted knee-high Christian Louboutin boots.

15/15

December, 2024© Kevin Winter/TAS24

December, 2024

In a custom Vivienne Westwood dress, it featured lyrics from her song Fortnight written across the skirt, style of course, with Christian Louboutin ankle boots.

