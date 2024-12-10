Taylor Swift's most memorable outfits of the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s record breaking Eras Tour has finally drawn to a close. Beginning in March 2023 in Arizona, over the course of 21 months she has performed an outstanding 149 shows across five continents.

Spotting a Swiftie fan heading to a concert was easy from a mile off - an array of sequins, feathers and cowboy boots and hats filled the streets while their wrists adorned homemade friendship bracelets - an ode to her song You’re on Your Own, Kid from the album Midnights.

During her three-hour setlist, Taylor’s wardrobe mirrored the distinct phases of her albums and her evolution as an artist. From crystal adorned corsets to floaty, chiffon dresses, each look was carefully considered to reflect the different feel of each album.

As we mourn the fact the tour is finally over, we’re taking a look back and have rounded up the looks.

1/ 15 © Kevin Mazur Arizona, 2023 To open the show, Taylor wore a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit adorned with pink and blue crystals and paired it with a pair of knee-high silver crystal Christian Louboutin boots. The bedazzled microphone was the finishing touch to tie it altogether.



2/ 15 © Allen J. Schaben California, 2023 Taylor also had a custom Atelier Versace crystal bodysuit in a gold and blue colourway, again paired with ombré Christian Louboutin boots to match.

3/ 15 © John Shearer/TAS24 Florida, 2024 She opted for an asymmetric catsuit designed by Roberto Cavalli which featured an intricate snake pattern intertwined down the one leg and up and across the body in a black and gold colourway - the black sequins resembling the snakes scales.

4/ 15 © Kevin Mazur/TAS24 May, 2024 Wearing a bright orange and purple crystal encrusted Roberto Cavalli set, she wore mismatching boots to match the top and skirt combo.

5/ 15 © Kevin Mazur/TAS24 November, 2024 Taylor wore a Zuhair Murad couture navy bodysuit, featuring a cut-out neck, beaded fringing and crystals adorning the look.

6/ 15 © Kevin Winter March, 2023 Wearing a red sequin Ashish coat, Taylor matched her microphone stand and guitar as well as her lipstick.

7/ 15 © Fernando Leon/TAS23 July, 2023 In a bright fuschia pink hue and the ultimate party look, she wore a Roberto Cavalli top and skirt adorned with beads, crystals and sequins.

8/ 15 © Buda Mendes/TAS23 November, 2023 Alberta Ferretti designed an array of looks for the tour, one being a green chiffon gown with leaf detailing around the cut-out and layers throughout the skirt.

9/ 15 © Kevin Mazur March, 2023 Another look designed by Alberta Ferretti was a lilac flowing gown featuring a pleated finish with lace panels on the skirt.

10/ 15 © Ashok Kumar/TAS24 March, 2024 Designed by Nicole + Felicia, her voluminous purple tiered tulle ballgown was scattered with crystal embellishments.

11/ 15 © John Shearer March, 2023 Sticking to the ballgown theme, Taylor wore a dusky pink toned gown made by Zuhair Murad. It’s square neckline and scattered sequin design was every little girls dream princess dress.

12/ 15 © Kevin Mazur/TAS24 May, 2024 Opting for an all-black Vivenne Westwood ensemble, this bra and brief set with silver tuxedo jacket made a huge impact. During the tour, she wore the same set in white, too.

13/ 15 © John Shearer/TAS24 October, 2024 In another Roberto Cavalli design, Taylor wore a pink and blue iteration of the asymmetrical chiffon dress.

14/ 15 © Kevin Mazur/TAS24 May, 2024 While dresses and bodysuits were quite the tour theme, we did spot a sparkly orange Versace blazer in the mix, worn with ombre crystal encrusted knee-high Christian Louboutin boots.