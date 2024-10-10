Sabrina Carpenter oozes Old Hollywood charm in dazzling Versace gown

Sabrina Carpenter's showstopping wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with in 2024.

The singer is a contender for the year's sartorial It-girl thanks to her bold, Paris Hilton-esque glitzy silhouettes and her everyday use of feminine négligées.

Taking her statement sartorial agenda and giving it a red carper spin, the 25-year-old oozed Old Hollywood glamour at the 2024 Time100 Next Gala in New York on Wednesday.

© TheStewartofNY Sabrina stunned in silver Versace

Sabrina stunned in a sculpted silver chainmail dress by Versace, featuring a strapless silhouette, a sweetheart neckline and a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her hips.

Her look was complete with a matching silver scarf that cascaded down her back, giving the illusion of a choker - a style we're seeing appear more and more this season.

© Taylor Hill She accessorised with an elegant scarf to form a dazzling choker

Last month, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins stepped out in midtown New York wearing a grey playsuit by Gucci featuring short-shorts, a square neckline and the brand's name subtly embossed across the chest. The pièce de résistance was a grey scarf, also from Gucci, which cascaded down her back, forming a choker-style silhouette at the front.

Platform shoes are Sabrina's bread and butter - just take a look at her stellar 'Short n' Sweet' wardrobe - her global tour that is currently underway. For the gala, she opted for a pair of chunky, metallic silver peep-toe heels with a sky-scraping stiletto design.

Whilst her sartorial agenda is impressively varied, she never strays too far from her signature hair and make up looks. Her statement blonde tresses were elegantly curled and cascaded over her shoulder, whilst fluffy brows and a glossy red lip rounded her off her glamorous aesthetic.

She was joined by the likes of Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.