Selena Gomez's glamourous feathered dress is a lesson in refined winter soirée dressing

Is there anything that Selena Gomez can't do?

Aside from her career accolades in the world of beauty, music, film, TV and advocacy for kindness (and the recent news that she is officially a billionaire), her sartorial agenda is also utterly award-worthy. In her latest outing, she taught us a lesson in winter soirée glamour.

Selena stepped on stage along with Zoë Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards ceremony, oozing elegance in a long-sleeved velvet black feather-trimmed long dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

© Getty Selena wore a velvet feathered mini dress by Saint Laurent at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday

Proving the power of a classic black dress, Selena's floor-length piece featured a fitted silhouette, with feather accents at the collar, the hem and the cuffs, giving her look a touch of subtle drama.

She wore her hair in an elegant, middle-parted sleek updo, and diamond drop earrings with matching dazzling rings amplified the glamour.

© Getty She spoke on stage at the Tribute Awards alongside Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana,

Though she has a penchant for dresses in all colours, styles and silhouettes, Selena also has a knack for perfecting the elevated black dress.

Last month, she attended the Season 4 Premiere for Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles, wearing an LBD from Self-Portrait, featuring a halterneck design, sparkly black fabric and adorned with a crystal-encrusted bow on the chest with matching straps and delicate lace trim.

© Getty Selena chose to sport the black tinsel boucle halter mini dress from Self-Portrait for the occasion

This weekend, the 32-year-old was named on Bloomberg's billionaire index this weekend, with her industry-adored beauty brand, Rare Beauty, to thank for putting her in the elite club.

The outlet reported that the Hollywood heavyweight has accumulated a fortune worth 1.3 billion dollars (£990 million), making her one of the “youngest female self-made billionaires.”

If you're looking for elegant yet understated outfit inspo for this season, look no further than Selena's stunning wardrobe.