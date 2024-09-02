Kaya Scodelario's dazzling Venice Film Festival dress was so Susie Glass-coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though Kaya Scodelario has been on our radars since she appeared as Effy Stonem in the British cult-classic series Skins, the 32-year-old shot to the top of sartorial lovers' sensors after she portrayed Susie Glass in the Netflix series The Gentleman - Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated spin-off of his 2019 film of the same name.

Her cockney character Susie's criminal-chic wardrobe featured luxe accessories, glamourous gowns, plenty of oversized sunglasses and statement separates.

Now Kaya has taken snippets from her character's wardrobe and served them up on the red carpet in Italy, oozing cool-girl glamour at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The actress attended the 2024 Armani Beauty dinner during the illustrious 10-day occasion in a stunning floor-length, sheer black dress adorned with sparkling embellishments.

© Getty Kaya wore the chicest sheer dress at the Armani beauty dinner

Her glamorous ensemble possessed a fitted silhouette to create a flattering shape, with nude undergarments that were visible - putting a red-carpet spin on underwear as outerwear and allowing the intricate beadwork to shine. The scoop neckline added a sense of elegance and allure.

She complimented the gown with an understated black clutch from Giorgio Armani and minimal jewellery, keeping the focus on the dazzling dress.

© Getty Her sheer scoop-neck dress but a twist on the visible lingerie trend

Kaya's hair was styled in loose waves, enhancing the overall glamorous and sophisticated vibe of the outfit.



The Venice Film Festival has brought us an abundance of autumn black tie dressing inspiration, with Kaya being just one of many prolific fashionable faces to bring contemporary glamour with a classic red carpet twist to this year's event.

Some highlights? Sydney Sweeney also attended the Armani dinner in a dramatic gothic glam dress, Amal Clooney's little black dress date night look for dinner with George , Nicole Kidman in a corseted Schiaparelli ensemble and Emily Ratajkowski's goddess green vintage Gucci look. On the beauty front, Angelina Jolie's signature red lip, Kelly Rowland's icy blonde bob and Jasmine Tookes' deep matte glam have given us plenty of autumn/winter inspiration.

Whilst we wait for Susie Glass' wardrobe to delight us once again in the second series of The Gentleman (which Netflix has confirmed is happening, yay), let her stunning looks from the film festival bring you all the fashion and beauty inspo for the upcoming season.