Victoria Beckham oozes bridal glam in white silky dress for date night at Highgrove House

As far as dreamy date nights go, spending the evening alongside Stanley Tucci, Dame Helen Mirren, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House has to be up there.

Last night the British royals invited a number of famed faces to their gorgeous Gloucestershire home for a night of opulent excellence. As expected, the dress code for the event was elegant black tie, a specification Victoria Beckham can nail with her eyes closed.

© Getty Images The It-Brit couple looked the part

Going all out for the Italian cuisine celebration, Victoria made it her prerogative to dress to impress, styling a silky white gown from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham.

The dreamy dress in question fitted the former Spice Girl like a glove, complete with waist-cinching accents, a high neck, floating shoulder cut-outs, an open back, and a floor-length hemline. Victoria designed the dress as part of her SS25 collection which she showed during Paris Fashion Week last September.

Currently retailing online for under £1000 (£990 to be exact) fashion fans are deeming it the perfect nuptial dress for cool-girl brides-to-be.

© Getty Images VB completed her look by adding a stack of dainty earrings

To complete the elegant ensemble, Victoria wore her brunette locks back in a ponytail, while her makeup consisted of her signature 90s smokey eye, a glowing skin base and a touch of nude lipstick.

As for David, Victoria’s husband of 25 years, he matched his glamorous wife's energy in a tailored tuxedo suiting style.

Victoria took to her Instagram account to thank the British Royal Family for the invite, captioning an image of her and David: “A truly wonderful dinner at Highgrove this evening. Thank you to the @kingsfdn for welcoming us [white love heart emoji] Kisses @davidbeckham x.”

Though not technically part of the British Royal Family, David and Victoria may as well be considering how many opulent Buckingham Palace-based events the couple have attended over the past few years.

© Alamy David and Victoria are often guests at royal events

Just a few weeks ago David and Victoria were seen attending a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, Victoria sporting a slim-fitting blackberry-toned gown with bold shoulder pads.

If you’re currently thinking about tying the knot to your someone special this year and are yet to settle on a dress, let it be known that VB’s ‘Gathered Waist Floor-Length Dress In Ivory’ is almost sold out online. Don’t say we didn’t warn you…