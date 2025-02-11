Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber’s micro specs are the ultimate cool-girl trend of 2025
Subscribe
Kaia Gerber’s micro specs are the ultimate cool-girl trend of 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Kaia Gerber’s micro specs are the ultimate cool-girl trend of 2025

We're big fans of the 90s inspired off-duty librarian look...

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Often overlooked as an accessory, eyewear is a powerful statement of personal style and can easily elevate an outfit into top tier sartorial status, as proved by supermodel Kaia Gerber who recently took to Instagram to promote her book club Library Science.

Kaia's guest was Caleb Femi, author of The Wickedest, a life affirming poetry collection, and looking every bit the perfect book club hostess, Kaia sported a pair of slim micro-specs with rectangular frames evoking intellectual chic with retro undertones.

The image features Kaia Gerber, a model and actress, sitting in a well-lit, stylishly curated space. She is wearing small, rectangular-framed glasses with a subtle tint, which rest elegantly on her face. Her long, chestnut brown hair falls in soft waves around her shoulders, and she is dressed in a relaxed, gray knit top. Behind her, a large framed artwork features a scene of people in casual clothing, adding a modern yet artistic backdrop to the setting. Gerber is captured mid-sentence or mid-gesture, her hand raised slightly as if emphasizing a point. The overall aesthetic of the image is sophisticated yet effortlessly cool, highlighting her signature understated elegance.
Kaia takes to Instagram in her micro specs and grey knit

The frames, characterised by their narrow silhouettes embody the 90s revival which is seeing the decade’s staples such as silk shirts, midi skirts and flip flop heels marching their way into the spotlight. 

Perfect fodder for the subject matter at hand,  Kaia and Cami discussed the power of nostalgia and Tumblr (oh, how we miss Tumblr.)

Kaia's iconic mum Cindy Crawford wears a pair of denim shorts paired with a white tank top and poses with a can of Pepsi. She stands in front of a window, in which a beach reflection is shown and she is barefoot.
Kaia's iconic mum Cindy Crawford over the weekend

And of course, Kaia has heaps of 90s style inspiration in her own family, thanks to her supermodel Mum Cindy Crawford (who recently recreated her iconic Pepsi ad in honour of the Superbowl, wearing denim daisy dukes and looking better than ever.) The genes in this family eh?

Kaia paired her glasses with a soft grey knit and loose waves in her hair, showcasing unfussy dressing at its best. 

Bella Hadid spotted at Saint Laurent in New York wearing a black slim fit dress with polo neck collar and black slim spectacles. She wears her hair slicked back into a low slung bun and is wearing gold earrings. She carries many large white Saint Laurent shopping bags© GC Images
Bella Hadid spotted at Saint Laurent in New York in her mini specs

What makes micro glasses so on-trend for 2025 is their nod towards quiet luxury which has stormed into popularity over the last few years, and function over form. Not flashy, they pair perfectly with soft tailoring and muted neutrals. They garner attention through whispers as opposed to shouting for it. 

Fellow micro glasses wearers include Bella Hadid who has long been a fan and Sabrina Carpenter. Born to be worn with structured silhouettes, oversized blazers and relaxed knitwear, they ooze librarian energy and prove that sometimes being understated can make the boldest impact of all. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More