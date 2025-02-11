Kaia Gerber’s micro specs are the ultimate cool-girl trend of 2025

Often overlooked as an accessory, eyewear is a powerful statement of personal style and can easily elevate an outfit into top tier sartorial status, as proved by supermodel Kaia Gerber who recently took to Instagram to promote her book club Library Science.

Kaia's guest was Caleb Femi, author of The Wickedest, a life affirming poetry collection, and looking every bit the perfect book club hostess, Kaia sported a pair of slim micro-specs with rectangular frames evoking intellectual chic with retro undertones.

Kaia takes to Instagram in her micro specs and grey knit

The frames, characterised by their narrow silhouettes embody the 90s revival which is seeing the decade’s staples such as silk shirts, midi skirts and flip flop heels marching their way into the spotlight.

Perfect fodder for the subject matter at hand, Kaia and Cami discussed the power of nostalgia and Tumblr (oh, how we miss Tumblr.)

Kaia's iconic mum Cindy Crawford over the weekend

And of course, Kaia has heaps of 90s style inspiration in her own family, thanks to her supermodel Mum Cindy Crawford (who recently recreated her iconic Pepsi ad in honour of the Superbowl, wearing denim daisy dukes and looking better than ever.) The genes in this family eh?

Kaia paired her glasses with a soft grey knit and loose waves in her hair, showcasing unfussy dressing at its best.

© GC Images Bella Hadid spotted at Saint Laurent in New York in her mini specs

What makes micro glasses so on-trend for 2025 is their nod towards quiet luxury which has stormed into popularity over the last few years, and function over form. Not flashy, they pair perfectly with soft tailoring and muted neutrals. They garner attention through whispers as opposed to shouting for it.

Fellow micro glasses wearers include Bella Hadid who has long been a fan and Sabrina Carpenter. Born to be worn with structured silhouettes, oversized blazers and relaxed knitwear, they ooze librarian energy and prove that sometimes being understated can make the boldest impact of all.