Hailey Bieber's '90s secretary glasses are topping our wishlists

Make no mistake, just because Hailey Bieber is a new mum it doesn’t mean she’s letting her sartorial style game slip. Not even a little bit.

Posting on her Instagram Story on Thursday morning, the Rhode founder made a case for uber-chic autumn dressing while accessorising with a quirky set of specs we can’t seem to take our eyes off.

Posting a candid mirror selfie taken in her seriously enviable walk-in wardrobe, Hailey styled a grey knitted crop cardigan with a set of hip-grazing trousers - a casual ‘cool mom’ ensemble if we ever saw one.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey never posts a selfie without her Rhode lipgloss phone case

Allowing her accessories to do all the heavy outfit lifting, Hailey layered her diamond-encrusted bubble ‘B’ and ‘JJB’ necklaces around her neck and added a pair of black framed secretarycore reading glasses from Miu Miu.

Keeping things on theme with her office-appropriate ensemble, Hailey scooped her brunette locks into a slicked back half-up half-down hairstyle and opted for a glowing face base, likely achieved using products from her Rhode beauty empire.

Sleazy secretary glasses have been inching their way into the zeitgeist for a while now, first spotted earlier this year on the likes of Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish and Julia Fox, all of whom styled similar glasses in their everyday looks.

Nine months on from the aesthetics' first inception in the fashion sphere and it seems creative eyewear isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

© Launchmetric Bella's Saint Laurent SS25 look was peak chic

To walk the Saint Laurent catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid sported a chunky set to accessorise her sleek suiting co-ord while stylish showgoers galore sported various silhouettes to zhuzh up their fashion-forward looks.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey looked to her favourite trench coat silhouette for her 'cool mom' look

Just a few days ago, Hailey was spotted once again posting an autumn-coded snap to her Instagram story, sporting a baggy trench coat and a set of similarly shaped glasses, leading fashion-obsessed fans to believe that slim specs are her new style kryptonite. Honestly, who can blame her when she looks that good.