Kendall Jenner just wore the most 'Old Money' suede bag of all time

When Kendall Jenner stepped out ahead of Schiaparelli's Paris Haute Couture Week SS25 show on Monday 27 January, the redefined luxe minimalism.

Her perfectly layered look had the internet collectively gasping, the supermodel was the epitome of quiet luxury. The second youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner brood's outfit started with a crisp white tee—classic, versatile, and a reminder that basics are never boring.

Over it, Kendall layered a double blazer moment in caramel leather tones. The oversized outer layer in rich cognac suede added texture and depth, while the structured underlayer brought a tailored edge. Black tailored trousers anchored the look, elongating her silhouette and balancing the colour palette. On her feet? Sleek black boots with a pointed toe for a polished finish.

The pièce de résistance? A sumptuous brown suede Hermès Birkin bag. With its plush texture and muted hue, the bag whispered sophistication rather than screaming status. Completing her look, Kendall sported slim black sunglasses and a slicked-back bun—a quiet power move in the world of high fashion.

© Getty Images Understated Elegance: Kendall Jenner’s suede Birkin hteals the show

“Luxury clothing with a relaxed 'don't-look-at-me' aesthetic, essentially the antithesis to logomania and Y2K maximalism. The point of quiet luxury is that you know where the pieces are from, just by looking at them.” H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington explains. This aesthetic was Kendall’s vibe to a T.

Brown suede isn’t just a trend; it’s a fashion mainstay with a rich history. Originally known as “gants de Suède,” named after the Swedish gloves imported into France for the nobility, suede has evolved from aristocratic accessory to wardrobe essential. Luxuriously soft and textured, it boasts the ability to add both richness and adaptability to any ensemble. Style writer Chloe Gallagher explains that suede's "Velvety texture comes from sanding or ‘buffing’ the inner surface. While luxurious, it's more delicate than full-grain leather and requires special care."

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner mastered quiet luxury in suede and leather layers.

From ‘70s boho vibes (think fringe jackets and Woodstock-approved skirts) to today’s minimalist silhouettes, suede has proven its staying power. Chloe and Isabel Marant showcased the fabric in their 2025 collections, with everything from tassel-adorned bags to oversized hobo silhouettes. Even Prada gave suede a modern spin with chestnut jackets and floral crop top pairings.

But suede isn’t just for the colder months. Its weight and texture might scream fall/winter, but the latest runway collections have proven it can transition seamlessly into spring. Whether it’s Chloé’s gold-chained hobo bags or Ralph Lauren’s classic barn jackets, suede has solidified its place in every season.

© Getty Images Chloé's suede bags stole the Paris Fashion Week spotlight during the label's AW24/25 show

No discussion of Kendall’s look would be complete without touching on her Birkin. The bag’s origin is almost as iconic as its design. As Hermès recounted in an official statement, "Who could have imagined that one of the most coveted objects of recent decades would be born in the sky, in 1984?" The story of actress Jane Birkin and Jean-Louis Dumas brainstorming the design mid-flight adds an irresistible narrative to an already legendary accessory.

Kendall’s look proved one thing: quiet luxury isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle. And suede? It’s leading the charge.