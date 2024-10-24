Kendall and Kylie Jenner are sister goals in matching bustier outfits

When it comes to stylish sisters Kendall, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan no doubt reign supreme.

Spotted out and about on a sister date night yesterday evening to celebrate the launch of their best friend Hailey Bieber's new Rhode Barrier Butter, the youngest two of the famous family made sure to dress to impress.

In a comical Instagram video shared to Kylie’s 396m followers, and 56.5m TikTok followers, the pair can be seen voice-overing a trending TikTok sound in matching black bustier ensembles.

Kendall and her newly dyed bleach-blond Marilyn Monroe hair settled on a daring black cut-out top with risqué fabric panels covering her chest and showing off her midriff. She added a subtle pair of gold stud earrings to tie the look together and wore her bouncy hair in a loosely curled middle parting style.

As for Kenny’s baby sister Kylie, she leaned into the ‘trousers and a cute top’ aesthetic, pairing an ultra plunging black bodysuit with a set of leather pants, pointed-toe pumps and a set of diamond earrings.

© Gilbert Flores The duo were all smiles to pose on the red carpet at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala

Unsurprisingly this isn't the first time the Jenner sisters have been out and about in matching looks this past month. To attend the 2024 Annual Academy Museum Gala last weekend, Kylie stunned in a vintage cutout SS98 Couture dress from Mugler while Kendall called on Schiaparelli for an architectural gilded gown with intricate bust cut-out details.

Kendall and Kylie weren’t the only It-Girls in attendance for the boozy evening. Kylie also posted another TikTok video which showed off the full guest list, including Bella Hadid, Devon Lee Carlson and Hailey Bieber, dancing to Pose For Me feat. Natalie Nunn.

As far as girls nights go, it’s safe to say Kendall and Kylie's Wednesday night was everything it should have been, outfits, guestlist, customised sourdough loaves and 818 drinks included.