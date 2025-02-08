Kendall Jenner styles sheer tights and a mini skirt with a £7k fluffy shearling coat for a night out in NYC

For lovers of all things fashion, you’ll know just how tricky the winter months can be when it comes to curating an outfit that's both chic and practical.

More often than not we find ourselves compromising on warmth and comfort to ensure our sartorial style agenda isn’t compromised. If you’re getting a little sick of having to come home and spend at least 30 minutes next to the radiator to feel your fingers again, Kendall Jenner just served up a seriously stylish look on the streets of NYC and it's the perfect hybrid of cute, cosy and cool-girl.

© GC Images Kendall styled her shearling coat to perfection

Spotted stomping around Greenwich Village on Friday night after her NYFW debut on the Calvin Klein catwalk earlier that day, the eldest Jenner sister called on one of the world's most illustrious fashion names to kit her out in the cutest cosy coat.

Wearing a set of sheer black tights, a black micro mini skirt and a £7,700 shearling jacket in the shade ‘warm vanilla’ from Phoebe Philo, the supermodel perfected off-duty glamour in the chicest way possible.

© GC Images Fashion girlies will know the power of a slick back bun and statement earring combo

To complete the after-dark look, Kendall scooped her brunette bob into a slick back bun, added a set of gold-toned statement earrings and rocked a glowing bronzed makeup base.

Shearling teddy coats have been the unofficial hero of winter 2025, with famed faces including Kendall's sister Kylie and her best friend Hailey Bieber sporting variations on the regular.

© GC Images Anya's statement coat was a thing of fashion dreams

Just a few days ago Anya Taylor-Joy solidified the fact that opulent overcoats are fashion's most loved item, styling Alexander McQueen’s ‘Exaggerated Shoulder Shearling Coat in Beige’ while out and about in the Big Apple.

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau explains: “Shearling, a sheepskin with the wool still attached, has been used for centuries for warmth and durability. Ancient cultures, including the Mongols and Vikings, wore shearling for insulation. However, in the 20th century, shearling became a fashion staple, popularised by aviator jackets in WWII and later embraced by high fashion A-Listers.”

Thankfully for those of you who are yet to invest in a shearling coat of your own, we officially have just over 35 days left of winter, so open a new tab and get searching.