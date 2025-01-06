Kendall Jenner radiates geek-chic glam in jeans and loafers

Kendall Jenner marches to the beat of her own drum. Never one to fall for fleeting trends, the model favours longevity over virality when it comes to her wardrobe choices. Safe to say, this decision pays off each time.

On Sunday, the global fashion muse was spotted enjoying some downtime in Los Angeles. For her leisurely weekend outing, Kendall layered up in a cherry red polo knit top, complete with a preppy pop collar, zip detailing and long sleeves.

She paired the all-American piece with some black barrel leg jeans, white ankle socks and buttery leather loafers, serving up academia à la mode.

© GC Images The 29-year-old championed The Row during her low-key outing

The Row’s ‘Nuance Hobo Bag in Leather,’ was neatly hooked over her shoulder and featured a minimal Nineties silhouette in sleek nappa leather with hand-stitched detailing and a hidden magnetic closure.

The 29-year-old wore her inky raven hair down loose in a choppy French crop, allowing her diamond stud earrings to sparkle from beneath her tresses.

© Getty The model is enjoying some downtime as the new year rolls in

She opted for a natural makeup blend for the low-key day out, allowing her campaign-fronting features to take centre stage.

Kendall has been keeping a low-profile since the new year kicked off. Her latest look to captivate came during the festive period, when the star posed in a set of glittering mini shorts and a matching strapless bodice from her sister's fashion label Khy.

The image, which Kendall so very generously shared via social media for all to coo over, depicted the star relaxing at home by the fire in true supermodel style. She topped off her look with a pair of sheer black tights and red heels for an added subtle pop of festive flair.

Au contraire, Kendall’s younger sister Kylie isn’t afraid of revelling in the spotlight when need be. The beauty mogul dazzled at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, spotted alongside her partner Timothée Chalamet. The couple’s outing marked their second joint appearance together at the event - and the internet can’t get enough.