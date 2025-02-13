Nicola Peltz Beckham dazzles in meaningful necklace with deep family ties

Whether honouring her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham with a 90s-inspired ensemble or sharing heartfelt tributes to her family on social media, Nicola Peltz Beckham never misses a heartfelt style moment.

The Lola actress' wardrobe is filled with effortlessly cool pieces from Valentino to Chanel, but her jewellery collection really takes the biscuit.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old shared a serene image of herself on Instagram, sporting a simple white long sleeve top and a selection of beautiful gold jewels. A pair of chunky hoop earrings was complemented by a diamond-dotted ear-cuff, making for an effortlessly playful ear curation.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola paid tribute to her Jewish heritage

However, all eyes fell to Nicola’s necklace - one which the actress is rarely seen without. The actress-turned-director wore a gold chain complete with a glimmering Star of David pendant and a petite green stone which paid homage to her Jewish heritage.

Nicola proudly hails from a Jewish family. Her father, Nelson Peltz, is of Jewish descent, while her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, is of German and British ancestry.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The 29-year-old is rarely seen without her cherished pendant

The style muse has previously mentioned her Jewish heritage in interviews and has spoken about the importance of family traditions in her life. For example, she and husband Brooklyn hosted a Jewish wedding and celebrate Hanukkah with her family each year.

Judaism also runs in Brooklyn's blood. Not only does he have a Star of David tattoo, but his father David considers himself to be part of the Jewish community.

While attending the launch of the Lira Winston Fellowships at St John’s Wood Synagogue back in July 2023, David said: “My grandfather was Jewish on my mum’s side. So I do have a real connection. My grandfather always made sure that we kept up with certain traditions and whenever I used to go to bar mitzvahs and weddings he made sure I wore a kippah. I used to see my grandma preparing the chicken soup and the matzah balls and the latkes. It was always about the family coming together so I’m part of the community, which I’m proud of."