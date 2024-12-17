Nicola Peltz Beckham just wore ravewear for the most unexpected occasion

Name a love affair more intense than Nicola Peltz Beckham's devotion to her Y2K sunglasses collection.

The actress always has her trusty wraparound shades to hand, be them an archival Chanel offering or a crystal-dotted rendition for all to coo over.

Typically, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham wears her signature specs while cruising on the Miami coastline, living it up in the South of France with her in-laws or going about her daily life in sunny Los Angeles. What we didn't see coming was Nicola giving the green light to wearing rave shades indoors.

Intrigued? We’d be concerned if you weren’t. On Monday, the heiress took to Instagram to showcase her latest look, which wasn’t exactly on our radars for 2024.

The 29-year-old layered up in a cosy loungewear set, complete with a grey zip-up hoodie and dove white tracksuit bottoms featuring a practical drawstring waistband. The hood of the set neatly perched atop her raven hair, which framed a porcelain complexion, a dusting of blush and a glossy lip.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The heiress owns several Y2K-inspired shades

All eyes however, fell to her sunglasses. Nicola styled her low-key loungewear with a pair of blacked out, slimline sunnies, which radiated Y2K aura ripe for raving until the early hours.

Transforming the serene interior of her home into a club, the Lola star concocted a look that seemingly took fans by surprise. “Welcome back Georgina Sparks,” one user wrote, referencing the stylish yet scandal-loving Gossip Girl villain.

© Gossip Girl Gossip Girl villain Georgina Sparks

Like Serena van der Woodsen’s arch-nemesis, Nicola has a penchant for early Aughts style. Y2K style, inspired by late 90s and early 2000s fashion, blends futuristic and retro aesthetics. From the movement, one can expect to see low-rise jeans, baby tees, metallic fabrics, mini skirts, chunky platforms, and tinted sunglasses.

Pop culture icons like Britney Spears and The Matrix influenced the look, emphasising bold, playful, and tech-inspired pieces that champion tongue-in-cheek humour with a side of sex appeal.

While Nicola continues to champion the era's dress codes, fellow A-listers like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are equally eager to embrace the trend.